e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Virat Kohli beats Anushka Sharma in a game of ludo, she announces ‘I am not a loser’

Virat Kohli beats Anushka Sharma in a game of ludo, she announces ‘I am not a loser’

Anushka Sharma shared a new Instagram story, where she revealed how her husband Virat Kohli beat her in a game of ludo.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared interesting posts on social media.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared interesting posts on social media.
         

Bollywood actors have taken to cooking and exercising, other than spreading awareness about Covid-19, as India lives through a lockdown to stem the spread of the virus. When it comes to actor Anushka Sharma, she and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have taken a shine to board games. If it was a game of monopoly a few days back, Anushka and her family is now busy playing ludo.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an Instagram stories and posted a picture of a ludo game in process. She wrote: “I’m not losing. I am staying home and practicing social distancing.” It appears they are playing it online and Anushka isn’t doing too well.

Few days back, she had shared a picture of her family including husband Virat Kohli and her parents enjoying a game of monolopy. Sharing it, she has also written an emotional post about caring for elders. She had written: “It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Anushka also posts funny videos to keep her fans engaged. On Friday, she posted a video imitating a fan on the cricket field, demanding Virat to play a boundary. Sharing it, she had written: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

The post was a hit with fans and Anushka’s colleagues, with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Kartik Aaryan reacting to it and writing in the comments section.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak
‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19 lockdown: Chidambaram calls central govt ‘heartless’, poses 2 questions
Covid-19 lockdown: Chidambaram calls central govt ‘heartless’, poses 2 questions
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507
LIVE: 10-month-old, father test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi
LIVE: 10-month-old, father test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use
Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news