Alia Bhatt quashes rumours of exiting SS Rajamouli’s RRR, reveals release date of motion poster

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:51 IST

Amid speculation that she has quit the period epic RRR (working title), which marks her Telugu debut, Alia Bhatt has shared an update on the film. She took to her Instagram stories to share that the title logo and motion poster will be unveiled this Wednesday (March 25).

Alia Bhatt shared an update about RRR on Instagram

Director SS Rajamouli said that the release of RRR’s motion poster was an attempt to cheer up people who are currently confined to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering,” he added in another tweet.

SS Rajamouli requested fans to stay home.

Earlier, it was reported that Alia would have to forgo RRR due to date issues. With shoots being stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was being said that she would have to reshuffle her dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and would no longer be able to accommodate RRR in her schedule. However, it looks like there is no truth to the news.

In an interview last year, Alia expressed her excitement to be a part of RRR and said that Rajamouli was on her “bucket list of directors”. She has been learning Telugu for the film, which will see her in a pivotal role.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will play Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rajamouli revealed in a press meet. The film also features Ajay Devgn.

Reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more