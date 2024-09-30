Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 4 PM deals: Up to 73% off on kitchen chimneys from Elica, Faber, Inalsa, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here, offering remarkable discounts of up to 73% on kitchen chimneys from top brands like Elica, Faber, Inalsa, and more. This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of great deals on a wide range of chimneys, whether you're looking for budget-friendly options, mid-range selections, or premium models. From sleek designs to powerful suction capabilities, Amazon has a chimney for every kitchen. Check out spectacular Great Indian Festival deals on chimneys and grab the best savings now.

This Amazon Sale features a variety of chimneys that cater to all needs, ensuring you find the right fit for your home. With significant savings available, now is the time to check out these exclusive deals and consider purchasing a new chimney. Whether you need a replacement or want to add a stylish touch to your kitchen, there’s something for everyone during this Great Indian Festival. Don’t miss out—check these attractive deals in this article and secure the best offers on kitchen chimneys today!

The Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction of 1500 m³/hr, making it ideal for modern kitchens. With a sleek design in black, the HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60 features touch and gesture control for easy operation. It comes with a 12-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty for added security. As part of the Amazon Sale 2024, you can take advantage of great discounts on this Faber kitchen chimney. Don’t miss the chance to get this excellent product, a reliable choice to keep your kitchen smoke-free and stylish during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Model: HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1500 m³/hr

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Colour: Black

Warranty: 12 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Extended Warranty: Free 1-year extended warranty

Features: Autoclean function, stylish design for modern kitchens

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is designed for efficient kitchen ventilation, boasting a suction power of 1425 m³/hr. Featuring a modern design in black, this model, BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO, utilises a BLDC motor that ensures quiet operation and energy efficiency. With an impressive 15-year warranty, this chimney guarantees durability and reliability. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 to secure this essential kitchen appliance at a great price. Don't miss the opportunity during the Amazon Sale 2024 to upgrade your kitchen's ventilation system!

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Model: BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1425 m³/hr

Motor Type: BLDC

Warranty: 15 years

Colour: Black

Features: Filterless autoclean technology, stylish design for modern kitchens

The Faber 60 cm Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney is engineered for efficient kitchen ventilation, featuring a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. This Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60 model offers filterless technology and two-way suction, making it an excellent choice for smoke and odour removal. With an 8-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, this chimney promises reliability. The touch and gesture control allows for intuitive operation. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 to secure this stylish and functional kitchen appliance. Check out all the great Indian festival deals on Amazon now!

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney

Brand: Faber

Model: Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1200 m³/hr

Motor Type: Filterless

Warranty: 8 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Colour: Black

Features: Vertical wall mounted, auto-clean function, two-way suction

The GLEN 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is a standout choice for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, offering impressive features that enhance your kitchen experience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, this Senza Black model ensures effective smoke and odour removal. Its auto-clean filterless design minimises maintenance, while advanced motion sensor and touch controls provide effortless operation. Don’t miss this opportunity during the great Indian festival to elevate your kitchen's functionality and style. Grab this deal in the Amazon Sale 2024 before it’s gone! This GLEN kitchen chimney is perfect for creating a clean and stylish cooking environment!

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: GLEN

Model: Senza Black

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1200 m³/hr

Motor Type: Auto-clean filterless

Control Type: Motion Sensor + Touch Controls

Colour: Black

Features: Curved glass design, low maintenance, high efficiency

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is a perfect addition for any modern kitchen, now featured in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With a robust suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh. This model is equipped with durable baffle filters for efficient air circulation and boasts a powerful 240-watt motor, complemented by a 12-year warranty on the motor for added reliability. Take advantage of this exceptional deal during the great Indian festival and the Amazon Sale 2024 to elevate your cooking experience!

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Model: HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1000 m³/hr

Motor Power: 240 Watts

Filter Type: Baffle Filters

Colour: Black

Warranty: 12-year warranty on motor; 1-year free extended warranty

The Faber 60 cm Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is a stylish addition to any kitchen, now featured in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odours while cooking. Its elegant Italian design and touch & gesture control add a modern touch to your kitchen. With a 12-year warranty on the motor and 2-year comprehensive coverage, this chimney ensures long-lasting performance. Grab the exclusive deals waiting for you at this Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

Brand: Faber

Model: HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60

Size: 60 cm

Suction Power: 1350 m³/hr

Motor Warranty: 12 years (2-year comprehensive)

Design: Italian

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Colour: Black

The Ventair 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a perfect addition to any kitchen, designed for efficient smoke and odour removal with a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. Its filterless design features a metallic oil collector, simplifying maintenance while ensuring a clean cooking environment. With an innovative motion sensor, you can operate it hands-free, making it ideal for busy chefs. Don’t miss the chance to grab this exceptional kitchen chimney during the Amazon Sale 2024. Enhance your kitchen experience and enjoy a cleaner environment with this stylish chimney during the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Ventair

Model: Auto Queen

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Design: Filterless with a metallic oil collector

Warranty: Lifetime motor warranty

Control Type: Motion sensor

Angle: 11° for better airflow and suction

Installation Type: Wall-mounted

Material: Stainless steel and glass

Lighting: LED lights for improved visibility while cooking

Noise Level: Low noise operation

Power Consumption: 240 Watts

9. Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney

The Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney is a 60 cm kitchen essential featuring a powerful suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr. Designed with a baffle filter, it effectively captures grease and odours, ensuring a cleaner cooking environment. The 3-speed push button controls allow you to adjust the suction to your needs, while its low noise operation maintains a peaceful atmosphere. With a 7-year warranty, this chimney combines reliability with performance. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 to grab this essential at a fantastic price! Take advantage of the great Indian festival discounts and grab this chimney today.

Specifications of Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Controls: 3-Speed Push Button

Noise Level: Low

Warranty: 7 Years

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is a remarkable addition to any modern kitchen. With an impressive suction capacity of 1439 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, ensuring a fresh cooking environment. This chimney features a smart on and intelligent auto-clean function, allowing for effortless maintenance. Its silent operation, coupled with a baffle filter, ensures a peaceful cooking experience. Control your kitchen environment with ease using the touch sensor and gesture control features. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 to grab this essential kitchen appliance at a great price!

Specifications of Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1439 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Sensor & Gesture Control

Features: Smart On, Intelligent Auto-Clean

Design: Curved Glass

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is the ideal companion for your culinary adventures, seamlessly blending efficiency with contemporary style. Boasting a robust suction capacity of 1425 m³/hr, this chimney swiftly eliminates smoke and unpleasant odours, ensuring your kitchen remains inviting and fresh. Its innovative filterless autoclean system makes upkeep a breeze, freeing you to enjoy your cooking without the hassle of constant maintenance. Plus, with an impressive 15-year warranty, you can have confidence in its reliability and durability. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring this stylish kitchen essential home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of Elica 60cm 1425 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1425 m³/hr

Motor Type: BLDC

Cleaning Type: Filterless Autoclean

Warranty: 15 Years

Colour: Black

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 deals on kitchen chimneys: What types of kitchen chimneys are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 offers a wide variety of kitchen chimneys, including wall-mounted, island, and under-cabinet models. You can find chimneys with different suction capacities, filter types (baffle, charcoal, and filterless), and features like autoclean, touch controls, and motion sensors.

How can I find the best deals on kitchen chimneys during the sale? To find the best deals on kitchen chimneys during the sale, visit the Amazon website or app and navigate to the kitchen appliances section. You can filter results based on discounts, customer ratings, and features. Additionally, keep an eye on limited-time lightning deals for extra savings.

Are there any warranties or guarantees on kitchen chimneys purchased during the sale? Yes, most kitchen chimneys come with manufacturer warranties ranging from 1 to 15 years, depending on the brand and model. Always check the product description for warranty details before making a purchase to ensure you are covered in case of any issues.

Can I return a kitchen chimney if I’m not satisfied with my purchase during the sale? Yes, Amazon has a return policy that allows you to return items within a specified period (usually 30 days) if you are not satisfied. Make sure to keep the original packaging and any accessories that come with the chimney to facilitate a smooth return process.

Will I find exclusive discounts or offers on premium kitchen chimney brands during the sale? Absolutely! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 often features exclusive discounts on premium kitchen chimney brands. Many brands participate in the sale by offering limited-time promotions, cashback offers, and additional savings for Amazon Prime members. Keep an eye on special banners and promotions during the sale for the best deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.