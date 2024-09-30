Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE with up to 40% off on HP laptops and limited-time offers waiting for you

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here, featuring an impressive up to 40% off on HP laptops! If you're in the market for a reliable and high-quality laptop, HP stands out as one of the best brands available. This is the perfect opportunity to explore incredible discounts on a wide range of HP laptops tailored for school-going students, working professionals, and college students alike. Check out amazing deals on laptops during the Great Indian Festival and Amazon Sale 2024 you won’t want to miss.

With blockbuster deals that are hard to resist, you can find the ideal laptop that fits your needs and budget during this great Indian festival. Whether you require a lightweight model for portability or a powerful machine for multitasking, HP has options that deliver excellent performance. Don’t miss your chance to grab fantastic deals and discounts that could upgrade your computing experience. Check out all the incredible offers mentioned in this article and seize the opportunity to own a premium HP laptop today!

The HP Laptop 15s is a perfect blend of style and performance, available at an incredible price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, this laptop is ideal for both productivity and entertainment. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, multitasking becomes effortless, ensuring you have ample space for your files. The AMD Radeon Graphics provides stunning visuals, complemented by dual speakers for clear audio. Take advantage of this opportunity during the great Indian festival to secure your HP laptop at an unbeatable price!

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U:

Model: HP Laptop 15s (eq2143AU)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2019

Colour: Silver

Weight: 1.69 kg

Audio: Dual Speakers

The HP Laptop 15s features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for performance and portability during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, this laptop is designed to handle multitasking with ease. The AMD Radeon Graphics ensures smooth visuals, while the 720p HD camera and backlit keyboard add to its usability. This great Indian festival brings you amazing deals on this versatile laptop, making it a perfect fit for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U:

Model: HP Laptop 15s (eq2182AU)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Camera: 720p HD Camera

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Colour: Silver

Weight: 1.69 kg

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE for Prime Members: Up to 75% off on large appliances

The HP Laptop 15 is equipped with an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, making it an excellent option for both work and entertainment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth performance for multitasking. With Audio by B&O and dual speakers, you can experience high-quality sound. This great Indian festival offers amazing discounts on this reliable laptop, perfect for students and professionals seeking efficiency.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15, Intel Core i5-1334U:

Model: HP Laptop 15 (15-fd0221TU)

Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Audio: Audio by B&O; Dual Speakers

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Colour: Silver

Weight: 1.59 kg

Check out amazing HP laptop deals during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Exclusive deals go LIVE for Prime members on 26th September at midnight

The HP Laptop 15s features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment. With a 15.6-inch FHD display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers efficient performance. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensures smooth visuals for your favorite content. Offering a backlit keyboard and dual speakers, this laptop is perfect for users seeking functionality and style. Don’t miss the incredible offers during the Amazon Sale 2024. Grab this opportunity during the great Indian festival.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U:

Model: HP Laptop 15s (fq5330TU)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit KB

Operating System: Windows 11

Colour: Silver

Weight: 1.69 kg

The HP 15s Core i3 laptop is designed for everyday tasks and productivity. Equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it features 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for efficient performance and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides clear visuals, while MS Office 21 and Windows 11 ensure you have the tools needed for work or study. Weighing just 1.69 kg, this sleek Silver laptop is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable device during the Amazon Sale 2024. Don't miss out on the great Indian festival deals.

Specifications of HP 15s Core i3 12th Gen Laptop:

Model: HP 15s Core i3 (fy5011TU)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

Operating System: Windows 11

Office Suite: MS Office 21

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 LIVE: Up to 75% OFF exclusive deals

Check out more HP laptops deals during the Amazon Sale 2024:

Experience cutting-edge technology with the HP Pavilion Plus 14 AI-enhanced laptop, featuring an Intel EVO Core Ultra 5 125H processor and 16GB RAM for seamless multitasking. With a stunning 14-inch WQXGA display at 300 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, every detail comes to life. Store your files effortlessly with a 512GB SSD and enjoy crisp visuals with Intel Arc Graphics. Weighing just 1.44 kg, this laptop is ideal for professionals and students alike. Don't miss out on the incredible deals during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of HP Pavilion Plus 14 AI-enhanced Laptop:

Model: HP Pavilion Plus 14 (ew1082TU)

Processor: Intel EVO Core Ultra 5 125H

Display: 14-inch (35.6 cm) WQXGA, 300 nits, 120Hz

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Camera: 5MP IR Camera

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office

Weight: 1.44 kg

Colour: Blue

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Early Deals LIVE: Grab up to 68% off on mixer grinders, hand blenders, and more

The HP Pavilion 15 is designed for those who demand high performance and reliability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, this laptop delivers exceptional speed and efficiency for all your tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display provides vibrant visuals, while the 1TB SSD offers ample storage for your files. With AMD Radeon Graphics, you can expect impressive graphics performance. This laptop also features a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and B&O audio, making it ideal for work or entertainment. Check out the amazing deals during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of HP Pavilion 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Laptop:

Model: HP Pavilion 15 (eh1147AU)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Camera: 720p HD Camera

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: Audio by B&O

Operating System: Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Weight: 1.75 kg

The HP Pavilion 16 is an AI-enhanced laptop designed for high performance and efficiency. Featuring the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, it offers fast processing for multitasking and entertainment. The stunning 16-inch WUXGA display delivers sharp visuals, while the 512GB SSD provides ample storage for your files. Don't miss the incredible offers during the Amazon Sale for this remarkable device. Grab the chance to enjoy discounts during the Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of HP Pavilion 16 Laptop:

Model: HP Pavilion 16 (af0015TU)

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125U

Display: 16-inch (40.6 cm), WUXGA

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Graphics

Camera: 1080p FHD IR Camera

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Operating System: Windows 11

The HP Laptop 15s is designed for reliable performance and versatility. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U processor and equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures crisp visuals, making it ideal for both work and leisure. With a 512GB SSD, you have ample storage for your documents and media. Featuring Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics and a backlit keyboard, this laptop is perfect for any user. Take advantage of the amazing discounts during the Amazon Sale for this exceptional device!

Specifications of HP Laptop 15 Laptop:

Model: HP Laptop 15s (15s-fy5007TU)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Audio: Dual Speakers

The HP Pavilion 14 is a sleek and powerful laptop designed for both productivity and entertainment. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The 14-inch FHD touchscreen display provides vibrant visuals, while the 512GB SSD ensures quick access to your files. With Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics and audio by B&O, it’s perfect for work or leisure. Don't miss the deals during the Amazon Sale! Also, check out the offers at the Great Indian Festival.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14 Laptop:

Model: HP Pavilion 14 (dv2041TU)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Display: 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, Touchscreen

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics

Fingerprint Reader: Yes

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Check out some more HP laptops deals during the Amazon Sale 2024:

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Deals on HP Laptops What discounts can I expect on HP laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? You can expect exciting discounts of up to 40% off on select HP laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Be sure to check the specific product listings for exact discount rates.

Are there any exclusive offers for HP laptops during this sale? Yes, in addition to regular discounts, there may be exclusive offers such as bundled accessories, extended warranties, or cashback on select HP laptop models during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

How do I know if a laptop is eligible for the Great Indian Festival Sale? Eligible laptops will be clearly marked on the Amazon website with sale banners and promotional tags. You can also filter your search to show only items included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Can I return or exchange an HP laptop purchased during the sale? Yes, HP laptops purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are subject to Amazon's standard return and exchange policy. Make sure to review the specific return window and conditions on the product page.

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 start and end? The exact dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will be announced closer to the event. Typically, it lasts for several days, so keep an eye on announcements to ensure you don’t miss out on the deals!

