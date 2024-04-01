Anand Mahindra has blocked IPL ‘season tickets’ of a different kind. See post

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, a lover of idlis, has reserved "season tickets" for the home-delivery of the beloved south Indian breakfast dish at his home on Sunday. Anand Mahindra had donated a house to a Tamil Nadu woman popularly called ‘Idli Amma’. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The Mahindra Group chief shared an image of a standee placed outside a popular Chennai-based restaurant chain advertising what it called “Idly Premier League for World Idli Day”, which was on March 30. The restaurant chain, according to the ad, is offering an idli platter with various types of the steamed rice-based dish.

“There’s no stopping Indian creativity in marketing. This ‘IPL’ gets the highest ratings on a Sunday morning,” Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’ve reserved my ‘season tickets’ for Sunday Idly home delivery. Let the games begin.”

Mahindra, 68, has commented about idli-related topics on X more than once in the past.

In May 2022, Mahindra gifted a house to a Tamil Nadu woman, popularly known as “Idli Amma”. M Kamalathal, who went viral in 2019, sells idlis to migrant workers and the needy for just ₹1.

“Immense gratitude to our team for completing the conastruction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!” Anand Mahindra had written on X on Mother’s Day that year.

In April last year, a video of idlis being made at a large scale at an eatery had captured the billionaire’s attention.

“On the one hand you have ‘Idli-Amma’ who makes her Idlis laboriously and slowly. On the other hand, you have some tools of mass-manufacturing used to make Idlis at scale! But don’t miss the human touch that will always be Indian: the short break taken to share some ‘idli-love’ with the bovine member of the family!” Anand Mahindra wrote as he shared the video on X.

The clip showed a man oiling idli trays with the help of a spray. He is then seen pours the batter and placing the trays in large steamers. In the next step, two men are seen demoulding the idlis. The video also captures the making of coconut chutney and sambar.