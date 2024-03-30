 Anand Mahindra says ‘started my career on shop floor of auto plant’ as he reacts to Elon Musk’s post | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anand Mahindra says ‘started my career on shop floor of auto plant’ as he reacts to Elon Musk’s post

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X to react to Elon Musk's post on unsung heroes of the manufacturing world.

Elon Musk took to X to share a post about how there are films on “lone inventor” but “almost none about manufacturing”. The Tesla CEO's tweet attracted reactions from many, including Anand Mahindra. In his tweet, the Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson opened up about the early days of his career and also talked about his humble beginnings.

'Couldn’t agree more', Anand Mahindra wrote while reacting to Elon Musk's tweet. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
'Couldn’t agree more', Anand Mahindra wrote while reacting to Elon Musk's tweet. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

It all started with a post by an X user who goes by DogeDesigner. “A million movies about cars. But hardly any movie about manufacturing. Someone should make a movie and tell the world how hard it is to do high-volume manufacturing,” the X user tweeted.

Elon Musk retweeted the post and added, “Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it’s underappreciated by the public. Compared to the insane pain of reaching high-volume, positive-margin production, prototypes are a piece of cake”.

Anand Mahindra reacted to Elon Musk’s post and wrote, “Couldn’t agree more”. He added in the following few lines, “I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort & non-stop problem-solving that goes into making products at high volume. The heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them. More so because the films we make of our cars being manufactured get large viewership on YouTube. So there’s certainly an audience out there looking for more”.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s response to Elon Musk’s tweet here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3.8 lakh views and counting. The tweet has further collected nearly 3,500 likes. Many people took to the comments section to share how they agreed with Anand Mahindra and Elon Musk.

How did X users react to Anand Mahindra’s post?

“True. Manufacturing is under-represented in pop culture. There are hundreds of tales to tell,” posted an X user.

“Spot on! Manufacturing isn't just about production - it's about resilience, creativity, and sheer determination. The individuals behind the scenes, tirelessly crafting our everyday essentials, deserve recognition and admiration,” added another.

“Definitely, heroes of manufacturing do indeed deserve to have films made about them,” joined a third.

“Manufacturing is the hardest thing to do on the planet,” wrote a fourth.

