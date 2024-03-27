73-year-old man’s captivating voice leaves Shaan speechless, Anand Mahindra shares video of performance

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video capturing the incredible singing prowess of a septuagenarian. In the video, the 73-year-old man is seen singing in a soulful voice. His performance has left many stunned, including Shaan. The image shows the 73-year-old man whose captivating voice amazed Shaan and Anand Mahindra. (X/@anandmahindra)

“This competition happened many months ago, but only caught my attention today. And I wish I had been in the auditorium to stand and applaud Dr Suresh Nambiar. Because he has a captivating voice. Because he’s an engaging performer on stage. But most of all, because he shows us that the desire to live life to the fullest need never be diminished. Thank you, ICICI, for this focus on senior citizens - which is the tribe I now belong to! And thank you, Dr Nambiar, for reminding us to give ‘voice’ to our passions,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show Nambiar standing on stage with Shaan. A text insert on the screen reads, “73 years old leaves Shaan speechless”. The clip then goes on to show Nambiar’s amazing performance.

Take a look at this video of the elderly man’s singing here:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to four lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 8,900 likes. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions.

ICICI responded to Anand Mahindra's share and tweeted, "Sir, we are truly humbled by your kind words. It's heartening to know that our efforts to celebrate the indomitable spirit of our senior citizens have resonated with you. Dr Nambiar is indeed an inspiration to us all, and we are delighted to have been able to provide a platform for him to share his talent and passion".

How did other X users react to this video shared by Anand Mahindra?

"He really wowed everyone with his amazing voice and how he owned the stage. A big thanks to ICICI Bank for giving seniors this opportunity, and a special thanks to Dr Nambiar for reminding us to follow our passions and enjoy every moment. You're an inspiration to all of us!" praised an X user.

"This is absolutely fantastic," added another.

"This is the finest example that age is just a number. one should be young at heart to enjoy life to the fullest. Kudos to Dr Namibia for lighting up the moments for everyone present with his wonderful singing and right attitude," commented a third.

"Life is a beautiful journey. Those who understood it enjoyed it," wrote a fourth.