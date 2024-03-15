Anand Mahindra is impressed by Mahesh Raghvan playing classical music on iPad but says that he is not ready for…

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of Mahesh Raghvan playing classical music, not on any musical instruments but on his iPad. The business tycoon tweeted that he is "incredibly impressed" with the musician's talent but expressed that he is not yet ready for this crossover between musical instruments and technology. The image is taken from a video shared by Anand Mahindra that shows Mahesh Raghvan playing classical music on an iPad. (X/@anandmahindra)

"I'm not sure I'm ready for a world where an entire orchestra might consist of musicians, each playing their chosen 'instrument' only on an iPad! But I have to admit I'm incredibly impressed by the talent of Mahesh Raghvan, who has a huge following. It's clear he is able to extract superb music from his 'device'. Indians seem to have a knack for accessing, assimilating and adapting new technologies!" tweeted Anand Mahindra. The video shows Mahesh Raghvan's superb performance.

Take a look at this video shared by Anand Mahindra:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 2.9 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 3,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some were amazed at this mix of music and technology, others were not so impressed.

What did X users say about this video?

"Indeed, the art of classical music is undergoing a digital renaissance, with artists like Raghavan at the helm. It's a strange, new symphony where the music stands are replaced with screen stands, yet the harmony persists," posted an X user.

"Truly, a masterclass in creativity!" shared another.

"Music on electronic devices might be good but can't match the sounds and skill of a person on real instruments," argued a third.

"A passionate musician and great fusion maestro. I have watched him grow into his career. All the best to him," expressed a fourth.

"I don't understand why to bring technology into everything. Something's are better as they are. No need to technologies them," commented a fifth.

"Mesmerising. World opens up newness every day - sky is limitless," wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video of Mahesh Raghavan creating this beautiful tune on his iPad?