Anand Mahindra lauds this technique of saving water, says it needs to be 'standardised' across India

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, often shares numerous intriguing posts on social media. Recently, he posted about a video of a water-saving technique that has impressed the Internet. He also emphasised on the need to make this technique a 'standard' across India in his post. Anand Mahindra posted about a water saving technique on X. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs. Water is wealth. It needs to be stored safely. Spread the word," wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to man wearing VR headset in a theatre, calls it a 'nightmare'. Watch)

In the video, a man demonstrates a clever way to save and reuse the water that is generated by his AC. He attaches a pipe to the AC and places a tap at the end of it. By doing so, he is able to withdraw the water that is collected in the pipe and use it for various purposes such as mopping, flushing, gardening, and other household needs. The man in the clip emphasises the importance of water conservation and encourages others to adopt similar methods.

This post was shared on March 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The share also has close to 20,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous comments. Many netizens were impressed by this technique. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, says ‘You’re absolutely right’)

An individual wrote, "Absolutely! Water conservation is crucial everywhere. Let's keep spreading awareness for a better future."

A second added, "I have always thought that such a massive amount of water is getting wasted from AC and that it must be used for some purpose. It's really impressive that someone executed this idea. With small execution, a lot can happen."

"Absolutely! Safe water storage is essential, especially in regions where air conditioners are widely used. Let's spread awareness about the importance of water conservation and safety," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is indeed a needed equipment for all households. Nowadays, many societies have pipes in each flat, which connect to a tank. The drained water is stored & used to water plants, wash cars etc. This should be implemented as compulsory for all!"