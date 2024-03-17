 Anand Mahindra lauds this technique of saving water, says it needs to be 'standardised' across India | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Anand Mahindra lauds this technique of saving water, says it needs to be 'standardised' across India

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 17, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Anand Mahindra emphasised on the need to make this technique a 'standard' across India. Many people were impressed by his post.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, often shares numerous intriguing posts on social media. Recently, he posted about a video of a water-saving technique that has impressed the Internet. He also emphasised on the need to make this technique a 'standard' across India in his post.

Anand Mahindra posted about a water saving technique on X. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra posted about a water saving technique on X. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs. Water is wealth. It needs to be stored safely. Spread the word," wrote Anand Mahindra in his tweet. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to man wearing VR headset in a theatre, calls it a 'nightmare'. Watch)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video, a man demonstrates a clever way to save and reuse the water that is generated by his AC. He attaches a pipe to the AC and places a tap at the end of it. By doing so, he is able to withdraw the water that is collected in the pipe and use it for various purposes such as mopping, flushing, gardening, and other household needs. The man in the clip emphasises the importance of water conservation and encourages others to adopt similar methods.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on March 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The share also has close to 20,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous comments. Many netizens were impressed by this technique. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to kid complaining about Mahindra showroom, says ‘You’re absolutely right’)

Check out how people reacted to it here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely! Water conservation is crucial everywhere. Let's keep spreading awareness for a better future."

A second added, "I have always thought that such a massive amount of water is getting wasted from AC and that it must be used for some purpose. It's really impressive that someone executed this idea. With small execution, a lot can happen."

"Absolutely! Safe water storage is essential, especially in regions where air conditioners are widely used. Let's spread awareness about the importance of water conservation and safety," commented a third.

A fourth said, "This is indeed a needed equipment for all households. Nowadays, many societies have pipes in each flat, which connect to a tank. The drained water is stored & used to water plants, wash cars etc. This should be implemented as compulsory for all!"

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra lauds this technique of saving water, says it needs to be 'standardised' across India
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On