Anand Mahindra gifts home to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma on Mother’s Day

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his humanitarian side, kept his promise to a Tamil Nadu woman, popularly known as Idli Amma, as he gifted her a house on Mother’s Day. The business tycoon shared the video of the elderly woman being gifted a house on Mother’s Day on Twitter on Sunday and it has got more than 4.50 lakh views so far. The story of the elderly woman, whose name is M Kamalathal, went viral in 2019. She sells idlis to migrant workers and the needy for only one rupee.

The elderly woman is a resident of Coimbatore’s Vadivelampalayam village. In the video, it is explained that the woman expressed the need for a better workspace when someone from Mahindra visited her hut as it was too congested. So, the first process of land registration started. On Mother’s Day, the house with a special kitchen was ready and handed over to Kamalathal.

“Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!” Anand Mahindra tweeted on Mother’s Day.

Watch the video below:

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

“This planet has a few good people too, that’s why we still have rains. I don’t know why, Ananji touches my heart and brings tears too... Thank you, Anandji... From Coimbatore,” commented a Twitter user. “Appreciate for not only noticing but follow it up construction n handover of house with all amenities need for d house.. noticed few good windows for steam to get out.. water pipes outside for washing hands,” posted another.

In 2021, Anand Mahindra had promised to build a house cum workspace from where she will be able to cook and sell idlis. Anand Mahindra had tweeted the progress made as his company registered the land where her home would be built.

See the tweet below:

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Anand Mahindra had originally tweeted about the woman in September 2019 when he saw her video of cooking food at her humble abode.

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming story?