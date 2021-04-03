Anand Mahindra posts Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma will soon get her own home-workspace

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about how he got to play a “small part in someone’s inspiring story.” He shared that Tamil Nadu's famous Idli Amma aka Kamalathal, whose tale went viral about two years ago, will now have her own “house cum workspace.”

Previously, back in 2019, Mahindra shared a tweet offering to invest in her business. She makes and sells idlis for just rupee one. Now, the business tycoon had fulfilled his promise and in a series of tweet explained how.

“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis,” he wrote while re-sharing a video he posted back in 2019.

In the next few tweets, he also shared that his real estate team will “soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement.”

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement. Once again thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/NO6YtWr9b5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

His Twitter thread received tons of appreciative reactions from people. Many thanked Anand Mahindra too.

“Everyone should contribute their bit to society (I'm trying to do mine)... Idali Amma doing the great work and business houses like you supporting her good cause,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful deed by you and your team Sir! More power to you!” shared another.

Good on you Mr Mahindra ! Your sensibilities and sensitivity to the deserving is indeed admirable🙏 — sanjay rai (@sanjai58) April 2, 2021

Thank you for inspiring us @anandmahindra small acts can make huge impact. — Veena Mehra (@Veenamehra) April 2, 2021

Grat work sir you inspire and motivate us 😊😊🙏🙏thanks a lot for helping her ❤ — Harshal chaudhari (@harshalpc13) April 2, 2021

your actions are so thoughtful and inspiring to so many...best wishes and lots of blessings :) — suhashonrao (@suhashonrao) April 3, 2021

