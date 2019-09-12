Anand Mahindra offered to invest in her business. Now, gifts pour in for Coimbatore woman

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:25 IST

A single tweet can have huge power and yield massive results as is the case with this one posted by Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon, known for sharing some interesting and wonderful posts on Twitter, shared one about an octogenarian in Coimbatore who runs her own business. In his tweet Mahindra offered to invest in her business and now thanks to his tweet, gifts are pouring in for the woman and her business.

It all started when on September 10 Mahindra tweeted a video about the woman. “One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal,” he tweeted. He added that he’d love to invest in her business by buying her an LPG fuelled stove since she has been using a wooden one till now.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

The tweet has since gone viral and collected over 38,200 likes and more than 10,300 retweets - and still counting.

Mahindra even offered to help her with a continued supply of LPG after a Twitter user wrote to him.

I’m happy to support the continued supply of LPG. Our company teams in the area will, I’m sure, be happy to provide assistance too. https://t.co/ccUnIBCfGN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

“The wood smoke isn’t good for her health. She can make the choice though,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Now, as it turns out, at least two gas companies have reached out to Kamalathal and offered her gifts. In a tweet, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coimbatore wrote about issuing an LPG connection for her.

Not only Anand Mahindra, the gesture also won praise from Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to having helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection.



Society must empower such hard working people who defy all odds. https://t.co/ZBCsnPqdpA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 11, 2019

This is superb. Thank you Bharat Gas Coimbatore for giving this gift of health to Kamalathal.

As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG...And thank you @dpradhanbjp for your concern and thoughtfulness https://t.co/tpHEDxA0R3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has also presented Kamalathal with gifts.

Kamala Paatti selling Idlis cooked using firewood for over 30 years has been provided with an #HPGas commercial installation with proper Burner & Piping alongwith a Wet Grinder which will help her expand business & will ease her life with the convenience of cooking Idlis on LPG. pic.twitter.com/5ajWfReEdZ — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) September 11, 2019

Several people are praising Mahindra and all those who have helped Kamalathal.

“Dear Anand sir. Your support had made this possible. A tweet can change life of someone if it’s a positive tweet,” says a Twitter user. “Wonderful gesture extended at your end for a noble cause; it shows how a tweet can help some who is working selflessly for a noble cause,” says another.

This is, however, not the only instance where social media changed someone’s life for better. Earlier, a video of two kids performing somersaults went viral and the duo eventually, got a chance to join Sports Authority of India.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:39 IST