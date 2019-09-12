e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Anand Mahindra offered to invest in her business. Now, gifts pour in for Coimbatore woman

“One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coimbatore wrote about issuing an LPG connection for Kamalathal.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coimbatore wrote about issuing an LPG connection for Kamalathal. (Twitter/@BPCLCoimbatore )
         

A single tweet can have huge power and yield massive results as is the case with this one posted by Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon, known for sharing some interesting and wonderful posts on Twitter, shared one about an octogenarian in Coimbatore who runs her own business. In his tweet Mahindra offered to invest in her business and now thanks to his tweet, gifts are pouring in for the woman and her business.

It all started when on September 10 Mahindra tweeted a video about the woman. “One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal,” he tweeted. He added that he’d love to invest in her business by buying her an LPG fuelled stove since she has been using a wooden one till now.

The tweet has since gone viral and collected over 38,200 likes and more than 10,300 retweets - and still counting.

Mahindra even offered to help her with a continued supply of LPG after a Twitter user wrote to him.

“The wood smoke isn’t good for her health. She can make the choice though,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Now, as it turns out, at least two gas companies have reached out to Kamalathal and offered her gifts. In a tweet, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coimbatore wrote about issuing an LPG connection for her.

Not only Anand Mahindra, the gesture also won praise from Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has also presented Kamalathal with gifts.

Several people are praising Mahindra and all those who have helped Kamalathal.

“Dear Anand sir. Your support had made this possible. A tweet can change life of someone if it’s a positive tweet,” says a Twitter user. “Wonderful gesture extended at your end for a noble cause; it shows how a tweet can help some who is working selflessly for a noble cause,” says another.

This is, however, not the only instance where social media changed someone’s life for better. Earlier, a video of two kids performing somersaults went viral and the duo eventually, got a chance to join Sports Authority of India.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:39 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewManmohan SinghIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi
Top News
latest news
don't miss