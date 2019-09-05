Kids from viral somersault video join Sports Authority of India as trainees

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:38 IST

Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin, two kids whose somersault video on social media impressed five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, were on Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Eastern Centre and will soon be full-time trainees.

“The Garden Reach kids, Jashika Khan and Mohd Eizazuddin whose cartwheel video went viral and whom 1976 Olympics champion Gymnast Nadia Comeneci appreciated, both kids were today in SAI Eastern Region in Kolkata. SAI will take them in Hostel and train them in Kolkata,” SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi said in a media statement.

“This is awesome,” Comaneci had said in a tweet sharing the video. In case you have missed the awesome video, take a look:

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

Not just Comaneci , on August 26 the kids were also praised by sports minister Kiren Rijiju. He too tweeted the video and wrote that the “kids are raw talents.” “Will get them connected to a gymnastics academy if anyone brings them to me,” he further added.

Jashika, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, were called to a trial at SAI.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:31 IST