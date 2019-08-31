Indian school kids somersault on street. Video amazes Olympic gold medallist Nadia Comaneci

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:30 IST

A video of two kids somersaulting on street is the latest thing that is keeping tweeple busy. Though the video appeared on Twitter a few days back, it’s still creating buzz among people. Now, there is a new name added to that list and it’s Nadia Comaneci - retired Romanian gymnast who won five gold medal in Olympics.

In the video, two kids – a boy and a girl – are seen walking on a street. Within a few seconds, they perform cartwheel and somersault with near perfection. And, they perform the gymnastics moves while carrying their backpacks.

On August 29, Comaneci took to Twitter and shared the video with a simple caption - “This is awesome.” The video, quite quickly, started gaining people’s attention again. And, it’s clear from over 1 million views that the post has gathered till now. Additionally, the post has also amassed about 69,000 likes and more than 15,000 likes.

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

Not just Indians, people from different parts of the world dropped all sorts of comments on the post. “Wow. Look at the stamina and energy of kid,” wrote a Twitter user. “WOW!!! These kids may not even realise the magnitude of the compliment from the greatest of all time.” tweeted another. “Perfect 10 for the kids!” commented a third.

I guess, that's my #India! 🇮🇳



Hey kids, you are getting compliments from non other than the #perfect10 girl, the #QueenOfGymnastics!... Treasure the moment!!! ☺️🤩 — Sharad Kelkar (@KelkarSharad) August 29, 2019

Wow..... Compliments from the Queen of gymnastics, former Olympian from Romania ..... Coming from you, these words will definitely inspire school going kids to take up such sports at an early stage @KirenRijiju @Adille1 @virenrasquinha — Jignesh Purohit (@Jiguz) August 29, 2019

Yess! Backpack full of talent 💪🏼 — Mr Old Monk. (@deenadylan) August 30, 2019

It is awesome, and they are carring a backpak. Wow — Eustolio Chapa (@EustolioChapa) August 29, 2019

On August 26, sports minister Kiren Rijiju too tweeted the video and wrote that the “kids are raw talents.” “Will get them connected to a gymnastics academy if someone brings them to me,” he added.

