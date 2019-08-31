e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Indian school kids somersault on street. Video amazes Olympic gold medallist Nadia Comaneci

In the video, two kids – a boy and a girl – are seen walking on a street. Within a few seconds, they perform cartwheel and somersault with near perfection.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video impressed sports minister Kiren Rijiju too.
The video impressed sports minister Kiren Rijiju too. (Twitter/@nadiacomaneci10)
         

A video of two kids somersaulting on street is the latest thing that is keeping tweeple busy. Though the video appeared on Twitter a few days back, it’s still creating buzz among people. Now, there is a new name added to that list and it’s Nadia Comaneci - retired Romanian gymnast who won five gold medal in Olympics.

In the video, two kids – a boy and a girl – are seen walking on a street. Within a few seconds, they perform cartwheel and somersault with near perfection. And, they perform the gymnastics moves while carrying their backpacks.

On August 29, Comaneci took to Twitter and shared the video with a simple caption - “This is awesome.” The video, quite quickly, started gaining people’s attention again. And, it’s clear from over 1 million views that the post has gathered till now. Additionally, the post has also amassed about 69,000 likes and more than 15,000 likes.

Not just Indians, people from different parts of the world dropped all sorts of comments on the post. “Wow. Look at the stamina and energy of kid,” wrote a Twitter user. “WOW!!! These kids may not even realise the magnitude of the compliment from the greatest of all time.” tweeted another. “Perfect 10 for the kids!” commented a third.

On August 26, sports minister Kiren Rijiju too tweeted the video and wrote that the “kids are raw talents.” “Will get them connected to a gymnastics academy if someone brings them to me,” he added.

Also Read | Kid’s cute rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam impresses Amitabh Bachchan. Will amaze you too

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 11:11 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss