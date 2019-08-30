Kid’s cute rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam impresses Amitabh Bachchan. Will amaze you too

it-s-viral

A video of a little kid singing AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam is the thing that’s tugging at people’s heartstrings. There is a chance that after hearing her sing, you’ll end up feeling the same too. This video, which is cute to say the least, has impressed many, actor Amitabh Bachchan included.

The video shows a little girl singing the song with total gusto and confidence.

The post shared on August 30 has gathered over 64,000 views within just a few hours. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,000 likes and close to 500 retweets.

People can’t stop commenting about the adorable little kid and her delightful way of singing. They also dropped all kinds of comments on the post. “Omg she is super cute, especially when she says ‘Vandeeeee,’” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwwwww... how cute,” commented another. “This is cutest salute for our country,” tweeted a third. “Cute girl singing Vande matram song. Adorable,” praised another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about this kid’s rendition of Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam ?

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:29 IST