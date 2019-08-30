e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Kid’s cute rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam impresses Amitabh Bachchan. Will amaze you too

People can’t stop commenting about the adorable little kid and her delightful way of singing.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a little girl singing the song with total gusto.
The video shows a little girl singing the song with total gusto. (Twitter/@SrBachchan)
         

A video of a little kid singing AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam is the thing that’s tugging at people’s heartstrings. There is a chance that after hearing her sing, you’ll end up feeling the same too. This video, which is cute to say the least, has impressed many, actor Amitabh Bachchan included.

The video shows a little girl singing the song with total gusto and confidence.

The post shared on August 30 has gathered over 64,000 views within just a few hours. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,000 likes and close to 500 retweets.

People can’t stop commenting about the adorable little kid and her delightful way of singing. They also dropped all kinds of comments on the post. “Omg she is super cute, especially when she says ‘Vandeeeee,’” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwwwww... how cute,” commented another. “This is cutest salute for our country,” tweeted a third. “Cute girl singing Vande matram song. Adorable,” praised another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about this kid’s rendition of Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam ?

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 16:29 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss