Anand Mahindra reacts to video of men making idli at scale

Idli is a famous South Indian cuisine that is enjoyed by people worldwide. Though it is a popular breakfast item in many households, it is delicious any time of the day. The soft, fluffy textured idlis are often served with sambhar and chutneys. While idlis can be made in small batches at home, some restaurants and food joints use specialized equipment to produce large quantities quickly and efficiently. Now, a video that captures idlis being prepared in large portions at a food joint was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. The image shows the men making idli on a mass scale. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“On the one hand you have ‘Idli-Amma’ who makes her Idlis laboriously & slowly. On the other hand, you have some tools of mass-manufacturing used to make Idlis at scale! But don’t miss the human touch that will ALWAYS be Indian: the short break taken to share some ‘idli-love’ with the bovine member of the family!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video captures a man oiling idli trays with the help of a spray. Next, he pours the batter and places the trays in large steamers. As the video goes on, two men are seen demolding the idlis. The video also captures the making of coconut chutney and sambhar.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. After watching the video, many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The human touch. What a quintessential ingredient in any recipe!” wrote an individual. “Amma's idlis are best. Nothing can beat it, as you said, sir. Not only human touch but motherly love, which gets mixed in. The taste becomes unmatchable!” commented another. A third added, “Every morning, I get up especially to go to the local idliwala Anna to have idlis. It is my morning breakfast. He serves me with so much brotherly love and always with a smile. I love idlis and Sambhar.” “Not speaking about how things could be improved, I just want to cherish the genuinely true smile on Anna’s face when he demonstrates his end product,” posted a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Nice to watch. But it seems a lot more improvements can be made in this on ease, speed, food wastage & hygiene fronts.” “But I don’t see hygiene maintained here!” shared a sixth.

