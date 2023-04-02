Duo dances to TumTum and Butta Bomma mashup on the beach, video goes viral
The viral video of a man and a woman dancing to the mashup of TumTum and Butta Bomma was shared on Instagram.
From hip-hop to ballet and contemporary, the videos that capture people dancing to different tunes often make for a delightful watch. Just like this video that is being widely shared on social media platforms. In it, one can see a duo energetically dancing to the beats of a mashup. The video is such that you’ll end up watching it on loop.
“Twist,” wrote Instagram user Baizy Basi while sharing a video on the meta-owned platform. The viral video shows Baizy Bassi and Sneha V Chandran matching steps to the mashup of Tum Tum and Butta Bomma at a beach. While Sneha V Chandran can be seen sporting a grey and black coloured saree, Baizy Bassi can be seen in a black coloured outfit. As they dance in unison, they wear broad smiles on their faces.
Watch the viral video below:
Since being shared on March 19, the video has accumulated over 17.4 million views and more than one million likes. It has also received a plethora of comments from netizens.
Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:
An individual commented, “The guy is dancing really well... Smooth moves!” “Graceful,” expressed another. A third added, “This type of energy and swag we all need around.” “Why don’t you participate in a reality dance show?” wrote a fourth. A fifth joined, “Anna 1 no... Anna god bless you.”
