Duo dances to TumTum and Butta Bomma mashup on the beach, video goes viral

From hip-hop to ballet and contemporary, the videos that capture people dancing to different tunes often make for a delightful watch. Just like this video that is being widely shared on social media platforms. In it, one can see a duo energetically dancing to the beats of a mashup. The video is such that you’ll end up watching it on loop. The image, taken from the viral video, shows the duo dancing to the mashup of TumTum and Butta Bomma. (Instagram/@baizybasi)

Also Read: Man says he found ‘fully furnished home in Bengaluru’. But there’s a catch

“Twist,” wrote Instagram user Baizy Basi while sharing a video on the meta-owned platform. The viral video shows Baizy Bassi and Sneha V Chandran matching steps to the mashup of Tum Tum and Butta Bomma at a beach. While Sneha V Chandran can be seen sporting a grey and black coloured saree, Baizy Bassi can be seen in a black coloured outfit. As they dance in unison, they wear broad smiles on their faces.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on March 19, the video has accumulated over 17.4 million views and more than one million likes. It has also received a plethora of comments from netizens.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gets new tattoo, artist shares meaning behind it

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An individual commented, “The guy is dancing really well... Smooth moves!” “Graceful,” expressed another. A third added, “This type of energy and swag we all need around.” “Why don’t you participate in a reality dance show?” wrote a fourth. A fifth joined, “Anna 1 no... Anna god bless you.”

Also Read: This cover of Kangna Tera Ni is a hit on Instagram. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON