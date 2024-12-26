Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was RJ Simran? Popular influencer and radio jockey found dead at Gurugram apartment

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 26, 2024 07:03 PM IST

Simran Singh, known as RJ Simran, was discovered dead in her Gurugram home, with police suspecting suicide.

Popular radio jockey Simran Singh, known as RJ Simran, was found dead at the apartment in Gurugram, a NDTV report said. The police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. HT.com cannot independently verify this information.

The popular RJ from Jammu and Kashmir had 682,000 followers on Instagram. (instagram/RJSimranSingh)
The popular RJ from Jammu and Kashmir had 682,000 followers on Instagram. (instagram/RJSimranSingh)

The radio jockey's body was found at her Gurugram Sector 47 apartment after a friend who was staying with her called the police.

The popular RJ from Jammu and Kashmir had 682,000 followers on Instagram. Her last post on Instagram was a reel on December 13 which was quickly flooded with comments by fans shocked by her sudden death.

The police said Simran's body has been handed over to the family.

(Also read: Simran Singh, RJ and Instagram influencer, found dead in Gurugram flat: Report)

Who was RJ Simran?

Simran Singh was a resident of Jammu and was popular in the area, with her fans calling her "Jammu Ki Dhadkan". The 25-year-old was associated with a noted radio station before she left and started work as a freelance radio jockey.

Simran was also popular on Instagram for her humorous reels which delighted users. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the tragic and untimely death of the popular radio jockey.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah extended their heartfelt condolences to Simran’s family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to her loved ones to bear this unimaginable loss," read a post by the Jammu Kashmir National Conference on X.

"Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered," they said in a joint statement.

RJ Simran's last Instagram post

After news of her death broke, her fans rushed to her Instagram and flooded the comments with messages of grief and shock over her death. Simran's last post was on December 13.

She had shared a video of herself at the beach, twirling and laughing in a peach gown. “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach,” read the caption.

"How can someone who seems so happy die like this," read one of the comments.

(Also read: Epigamia CEO Rohan Mirchandani dies after suffering cardiac arrest at 42: report)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On