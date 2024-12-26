Who was RJ Simran? Popular influencer and radio jockey found dead at Gurugram apartment

Popular radio jockey Simran Singh, known as RJ Simran, was found dead at the apartment in Gurugram, a NDTV report said. The police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. HT.com cannot independently verify this information. The popular RJ from Jammu and Kashmir had 682,000 followers on Instagram. (instagram/RJSimranSingh)

The radio jockey's body was found at her Gurugram Sector 47 apartment after a friend who was staying with her called the police.

The popular RJ from Jammu and Kashmir had 682,000 followers on Instagram. Her last post on Instagram was a reel on December 13 which was quickly flooded with comments by fans shocked by her sudden death.

The police said Simran's body has been handed over to the family.

Who was RJ Simran?

Simran Singh was a resident of Jammu and was popular in the area, with her fans calling her "Jammu Ki Dhadkan". The 25-year-old was associated with a noted radio station before she left and started work as a freelance radio jockey.

Simran was also popular on Instagram for her humorous reels which delighted users. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the tragic and untimely death of the popular radio jockey.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah extended their heartfelt condolences to Simran’s family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to her loved ones to bear this unimaginable loss," read a post by the Jammu Kashmir National Conference on X.

"Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered," they said in a joint statement.

RJ Simran's last Instagram post

After news of her death broke, her fans rushed to her Instagram and flooded the comments with messages of grief and shock over her death. Simran's last post was on December 13.

She had shared a video of herself at the beach, twirling and laughing in a peach gown. “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach,” read the caption.

"How can someone who seems so happy die like this," read one of the comments.

