Simran Singh, RJ and Instagram influencer, found dead in Gurugram flat

Simran Singh, a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and popular freelance radio jockey, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment in Sector 47 news agency PTI reported citing police on Thursday. Instagram influencer and RJ Simran Singh(@rjsimransingh/Instagram)

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Simran had nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram, with her last post dated December 13. She was found dead in her Sector 47 apartment, and a friend who had been staying with her alerted the police.

According to the report, the police suspect the death to be a case of suicide, and the body has been handed over to her family.

Simran was affectionately called as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed their condolences over Simran Singh’s death, highlighting that her “voice and charm” reflected the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to JKNC’s official X handle, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as 'Jammu ki Dhadkan.' Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah extended their heartfelt condolences to Simran’s family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to her loved ones to bear this unimaginable loss.”

They added, “Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered.”