Bigg Boss 13: It is Mahira Sharma vs Rashami Desai in the house, Gauahar Khan takes sides

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:31 IST

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 saw yet another ugly fight between Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai and Twitter was divided between fans of the two TV actors. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Gauahar Khan also tweeted in support of Rashami.

“Rashmi killing it today,” she tweeted.

It all began when Rashami asked Mahira to clean the kitchen but Mahira got into a fight over whether food should be prepared at all. She announced that a lot of food from lunch was left and there was no need to prepare dinner. Rashami, however, insisted she wanted to make dinner as otherwise she feared being called a lazy person for not completing her duty. The two then got into an ugly fight over kitchen duties where they called each other names. Later, Mahira told Shefali Jariwala that she respects Rashami and therefore did not say much in the fight. Paras also jumped in the fight and asked Rashami to not cook.

A Rashami fan wrote, “#RashamiDesai taking on two sore losers Paras & #MahiraSharma alone. And they way she shut #Mahira’s filthy mouth was amazing & best part was ‘Kaan se khoon aa gaya’ #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 Rashami and Her Mom Union.”

One Bigg Boss fan also called out Mahira for her hypocrisy. “#MahiraSharma calls Rashami a “psych0” which she herself is! #ShamelessMahira @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Why preach that you respect Rashami when you don’t!,” the fan wrote.

One Mahira fan tweeted, “Today Rashmi telling Mahira that She is better than her Mahira is insecure and jealous of her Next moment Rashmi stealing tea Then what should Mahira be jealous of ?? A lady who steals tea!! #MahiraSharma #RespectforMahira.”

Another Mahira fan wrote, “#MahiraSharma is playing very well she doesn’t bwant paras for game she is one of the strongest player Calling her kid, keep your mouth shut is not worth #RashamiDasai should stop putting her down she should see that she’s also in the house competing her.”

#MahiraSharma

A Rashami fan attacked Mahira saying, “#MahiraSharma Tumhari khud ki voice itni irritating hein ki samne wala vadak jaye.Dey and Abu ji ne isko sach bataya toh uska direct attack Rashami pe hogaya.True is true fact is fact.she’s there only bez of #DevoleenaBhattacharjee #RashamiDesaiForTheWin @TheRashamiDesai.”

