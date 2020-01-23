e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri deeply hurt after Paras Chhabra announced breakup with her on TV, claims friend

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s friend has reportedly revealed that she was deeply hurt after she saw him announcing their break up on the show.

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra broke up with Akanksha Puri on the show.
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra broke up with Akanksha Puri on the show.
         

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has reportedly decided to break up with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Paras and Akanksha’s love life had come under the scanner, ever since he started getting too close for comfort with housemate Mahira Sharma on the show. So far, Akanksha had chosen to ignore Paras-Mahira’s mushy antics and had been supportive of her boyfriend.

However, a timesofindia.com exclusive now reveals that all has changed after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On the episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take, website learnt, and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Akanksha has hinted she has eventually moved on in her cryptic posts on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of herself looking stunning in a sari and captioned it, “I am gonna make the rest of my life ...best of my life !!” along with hastags like #love #beyou #loveyourself #newyear #2020 #happypeople and #beingme. Her another recent post is a picture from one of her monochrome photo shoots and was captioned, “In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could , I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri hints at ending relationship with him days after she spoke of wedding

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan made a few revelations about Paras and Akanksha. He shared how, from paying his rent to sending money to his mother, Akanksha has been handling everything while he was locked away in the Bigg Boss house. He also admonished Paras for not accepting his fault. Salman also warned Mahira during the weekend that Paras was still in a relationship with Akanksha.

(With HT inputs)

