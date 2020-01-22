Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she hates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami-Mahira Sharma fight gets ugly. Watch

tv

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will feature more fights and more ugliness, as per new promo videos. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have another face-off as the TV actor chooses Arti Singh instead of her as he gets one chance to save a co-contestant. Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also trade insults and have a yelling match over household chores.

In the promo video shared by COLORS’ social media handle, Mahira is seen yelling, “Lunch ban chuka hai to dinner nahi banega (Lunch was made so no dinner will be prepared),” and Rashami is seen responding, “You don’t wanna eat, you have a choice.”

After a few visuals of tensed housemates, Rashami is seen declaring, “Immature and stupid kid in the house. Gale padti hai, zabardasti ka funda ho tum (You impose yourself on others)!” To this, Mahira says, “Nonsense mudde pe lad rahi hai (She is fighting over issues that make no sense).”

Another promo begins with Shehnaaz Gill telling Sidharth Shukla, “I hate you.” Arti then tells Shehnaaz, “Tu aise karti hai jaise mai tum dono ke beech me aa rahi hu (You behave as if I am coming in between you guys!)!” Even Paras is seen asking, “Sidnaaz ho gaya, tu usko continue karegi ya kharab karegi (Now that Sidnaaz exists, do you want to continue or do you want to spoil it)?” to which Shehnaaz responds saying, “Kharab ho gaya (It is spoilt).”

