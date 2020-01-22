e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she hates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami-Mahira Sharma fight gets ugly. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she hates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami-Mahira Sharma fight gets ugly. Watch

Bigg Boss 13’s latest episode will see Rashami Desai-Mahira Sharma locking horns over household chores while Shehnaaz Gill will get angry with Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh.Watch videos here.

tv Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill declares her relationship with Sidharth Shukla is ‘spoilt’.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill declares her relationship with Sidharth Shukla is ‘spoilt’.
         

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will feature more fights and more ugliness, as per new promo videos. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have another face-off as the TV actor chooses Arti Singh instead of her as he gets one chance to save a co-contestant. Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also trade insults and have a yelling match over household chores.

In the promo video shared by COLORS’ social media handle, Mahira is seen yelling, “Lunch ban chuka hai to dinner nahi banega (Lunch was made so no dinner will be prepared),” and Rashami is seen responding, “You don’t wanna eat, you have a choice.”

 Also read: Richa Chadha on marrying Ali Fazal: ‘We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space’

After a few visuals of tensed housemates, Rashami is seen declaring, “Immature and stupid kid in the house. Gale padti hai, zabardasti ka funda ho tum (You impose yourself on others)!” To this, Mahira says, “Nonsense mudde pe lad rahi hai (She is fighting over issues that make no sense).”

 

Another promo begins with Shehnaaz Gill telling Sidharth Shukla, “I hate you.” Arti then tells Shehnaaz, “Tu aise karti hai jaise mai tum dono ke beech me aa rahi hu (You behave as if I am coming in between you guys!)!” Even Paras is seen asking, “Sidnaaz ho gaya, tu usko continue karegi ya kharab karegi (Now that Sidnaaz exists, do you want to continue or do you want to spoil it)?” to which Shehnaaz responds saying, “Kharab ho gaya (It is spoilt).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
Pak has ‘limited options’ to respond to India’s decision on J-K: US report
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News