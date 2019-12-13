Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla wants Paras to take care of Shehnaaz Gill, Twitter showers love on ‘Sidnaaz’

tv

When Paras Chhabra was asked to get ready to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and exit the secret room, Sidharth Shukla asked him to warn Shehnaaz Gill about Rashami Desai. He added that Shehnaaz needed the protection of someone ensuring that people don’t use her. While he said it in a causal tone, his concern for Shehnaaz was evident.

While Shehnaaz was very clear about her liking for Sidharth, he was not too emotional about his relationship with her. However, ever since Sidharth went inside the secret room, his feelings for Shehnaaz are becoming more evident.

The new love story has fascinated Bigg Boss fans who ensured #Sidnaaz was one of the top trends on Twitter India. Most of them demanded Sidharth be sent back to the house so they could watch their favourite couple together, others simply showered love on the two.

One fan wrote, “Damn Sid, should I be happy for your care and possessiveness for Sana or should I be sad that you’re in hospital atm #GetWellSoonSidharth #SidNaaz.”

Damn Sid, should I be happy for your care and possessiveness for Sana or should I be sad that you’re in hospital atm 😭#GetWellSoonSidharth #SidNaaz https://t.co/p2GsAkrMsg — • (@__ihafsaaxo) December 13, 2019

Another one tweeted, “Few #ShehnaazGill fans r saying #SidharthShukla still not trusting her bla bla..just look at him..he is smiling when sana smiles & when she fall down he sid “usko lag gai hogi yaar” Is this feeling not enough to show hw much he care for her? #Sidnaaz #SidHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB13.”

Few #ShehnaazGill fans r saying #SidharthShukla still not trusting her bla bla..just look at him..he is smiling when sana smiles & when she fall down he sid "usko lag gai hogi yaar"



Is this feeling not enough to show hw much he care for her? #Sidnaaz #SidHearts #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/ykIlT5hQoA — विनोद चौधरी (@veenu4447) December 13, 2019

One enthusiastic fan even wrote, “The success of BB13 solely goes #SidharthShukla and #ShehaazGill #SidNaaz is a joy and the reason we watch #BB13 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Another one posted, “Shehnaaz is also very possessive when it comes to Sid. She dint like when Arti was sitting in her bed. They both are possessive of each other. #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.”

