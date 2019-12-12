Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s former friend calls him cheap for mocking Asim’s financial situation

tv

Paras Chhabra is not giving up his attacks on Asim Riaz with mean words on Bigg Boss 13. Now Dev Banerjee, who claims to be an ‘ex-best friend’ of Paras, has called him ‘cheap’ for using derogatory statements for Asim.

A Spotboye report quoted Dev as saying, “What Paras said against Asim is highly degrading. For someone who has himself come from a humble background, to say such things to somebody else is totally uncalled for. He taunted Asim on the price of the perfume he uses, on the clothes and shoes he wears. I think it’s very cheap on his part to say such things.”

Paras has had several ugly fights with Asim and in one of the fights, he said a lot of mean things about Asim’s being a struggler and even commented on his financial status. When Sidharth Shukla and Asim fought, Asim tried his best to keep Sidharth away from Paras but Sidharth did not listen to him.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla hospitalised due to worsening health

Dev even claimed that Paras stays in a rented property and it is hypocritical of him to mock Asim for living in a rented flat. Dev added, “He has been a struggler himself. Before Big Boss happened, Paras was seen in mere cameos and not any lead roles as such. It’s sad that being a struggler himself, he mocks Asim for it.”

Celebs, including Gautam Gulati and Sambhavna Seth have voiced their opinions against Paras. Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi even posted a video questioning Paras’ remarks against Asim in the house.

