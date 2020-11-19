Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik tell Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin the secrets to their happy marriage

tv

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:20 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and real life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently shared the secrets to their happy marriage with rumoured couple and co-contestants, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

In an unseen clip shared by Voot, Rubina and Abhinav were seen having a conversation with Aly and Jasmin about the best aspects of being married to each other and the little things they do to make each other feel secure.

Jasmin told all of them about her conversation with Abhinav: “Maine Abhinav ko poochha Rubina ke aapki zindagi mein aane ke 5 faayde batao. Toh aadmi ne pyaar, space, partner, yeh sab kuch nahi bola! Bolta hai mera sleep cycle theek ho gaya, mujhe khaane ko acha milta hai, ab mein badhiya colours pehenta hoon, olive green or grey hi pehenta tha. Mein ghumne alag alag desh jata hoon. I was feeling better, now I’m feeling mindblowing (I asked Abhinav to list five advantages of Rubina coming into his life. He didn’t say anything about love, space or his partner. He said that there is an improvement in his sleep cycle, he gets good food, wears good colours since he used to wear only olive green or grey, and travels to different countries.”

“I was feeling better, now I’m feeling mind-blowing,” she said quoting Abhinav. When asked about the disadvantages of marrying Rubina, Abhinav said,”Nuksan sirf yeh hai ki faayde hain (the only disadvantage is that there are only advantages).” Aly joked that Abhinav, being a married man, doesn’t get to reply to DMs on Instagram. But Rubina clarified that isn’t the case and said, “Na maine aaj tak phone uthaya hai, dekhna toh door ki baat hai. Ask him. Jab boyfriend tha, tab bhi nahi kiya (I have never held his phone, forget about looking at it. Ask him. I didn’t do it even when we were dating).”

Also read: After 3 web shows this year, Sikandar Kher shares post asking for work: ‘Need work, can smile also’

Abhinav confirmed this and said, “Humare haath mein hota, hume apne partner ko secure karna hai ya insecure. Aise insecure ho jata hai banda. Phone ulta rakhna shuru kar do. Notifications off kar do. Mujhe yeh hai, mein kuch concentration wala kaam kar raha hoon aur ting ting ho raha hai, aur usme aadhi cheezain phisul ki hoti hai. 90 percent. Kuch bhi bhejte rehte hai (It’s in our hands if we want to make our partner feel secure or insecure. A person feels insecure this way. Start keeping your phone with screen downwards. Switch off the notifications. I do this. When I am doing something with full concentration and the phone is ringing, most of the notifications are useless, 90% of them, people send just anything).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more