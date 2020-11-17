Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya calls Abhinav Shukla wife Rubina Dilaik’s ‘sasta vakil’, she loses it

tv

Updated: Nov 17, 2020

A new promo video for Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla getting into a heated argument, and Abhinav’s wife and co-contestant on the show, Rubina Dilaik, coming to his defence.

The video, shared on the Colors social media pages, shows the contestants fighting it out to become the new captain of the house, replacing Aly Goni. Rubina and Rahul were made the queen and king of their respective teams.

After the two got into a spat, Abhinav came to her defence and called Rahul ‘gutter’, to which he responded by calling Abhinav Rubina’s ‘sasta vakil (cheap lawyer)’. Rubina lost her cool and told Rahul in Hindi, “I’ve been quiet for so long, but don’t mock.” Rahul told Rubina, “Itni himmat hoti toh akele khelte (If you really were this courageous you’d play alone).”

In another promo video, shared online earlier in the day, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan were seen getting into a tussle. The video began with Kavita complaining about the kitchen counter being dirty, to which Eijaz responded, “Jab hum bolenge na, tab saaf hoga (It will be cleaned when I decide it will be cleaned).” She then charged towards him, asking, “Achcha (Really)?” As she approached him, she claimed that his mouth stinks and moves away.

When Eijaz approached her, Kavita told him, “Mere saamne aayega, main push karungi (If you come close to me, I will push you).” It took Nikki Tamboli restraining her and Abhinav Shukla taking Eijaz away for the fight to end. “Haath mat laga (Don’t touch me),” Eijaz yelled at Kavita.

