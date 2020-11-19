e-paper
Home / Bollywood / After 3 web shows this year, Sikandar Kher shares post asking for work: ‘Need work, can smile also’

After 3 web shows this year, Sikandar Kher shares post asking for work: ‘Need work, can smile also’

Sikandar Kher, who has played prominent roles in three web shows this year, has shared a social media post asking for work.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sikandar Kher has shared a post on social media.
Sikandar Kher has shared a post on social media.
         

Actor Sikandar Kher has shared a straight-faced picture on Thursday, and mentioned that he is looking for work. Sikandar appeared in three web series this year.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “PS: Need work. Can smile also.” He’s sporting a moustache and a few grey hairs in the picture.

 

Soon after, several of his industry friends took to the comments section and a had a good laugh. Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia wrote, “Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan.” Sikandar replied to him, “Sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?”

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi dropped several laughter and applause emojis in the comments section. Many others praised Sikandar for his performances. Appreciating his performance in the newly released web show Mum Bhai, a fan wrote, “I really enjoyed your work in MumBhai. I pray and wish that you will get amazing characters to act in. May God almighty provide more interesting projects. God bless you keep up the good work.” Another praised him for the web show Aarya, and said, “Your work in Aarya was damn good sir.” Many also praised his sharp jawline.

Mum Bhai revolves around two best friends -- Bhaskar Shetty and Rama Shetty -- played by Angad Bedi and Sikandar, respectively. The show puts them on opposite sides of the law but sees them bound by one common goal.

Also read: Kapil Dev tells Neha Dhupia how he proposed to wife Romi after seeing Amul ad

Sikandar was seen in films such as The Zoya Factor and Romeo Akbar Walter last year. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which is set to release next year.

