Sikandar Kher on Bollywood debates: People always find something to blame in life

Sikandar Kher on Bollywood debates: People always find something to blame in life

Actor Sikandar Kher says he does not need to deal with all of this negativity because he is okay with where he is

bollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:05 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Sikandar Kher will be next seen in web series, Mum Bhai.
Actor Sikandar Kher will be next seen in web series, Mum Bhai.
         

Controversies around the Hindi film industry began on a volatile note after the sad passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, and it snowballed too quickly into ugly debates around the dark side of Bollywood. While admitting that they were big debates, actor Sikandar Kher feels he doesn’t want to read too much into all of it.

“I don’t need to deal with all of this negativity because I’m very okay with where I am. Today it was all this, tomorrow it’ll be something else, that keeps changing. It doesn’t even occur to me to react. People will always find something to blame in life. One may blame another for taking ones job and so on and so forth,” shares Sikandar, who will be next seen in web series Mum Bhai. 
View this post on Instagram

#Rāma #Meera #Mumbhai #12thNovember

A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher) on

Things may not have completely died down yet, the actor feels that he wants to be blissfully away from all of it.

“On a very personal level, I don’t look at it like that only, so it doesn’t bother me . I didn’t bother me at all, theek hai, you want to blame, but you’ll forget about it tomorrow. People’s memories are very short and everything is very fickle in the industry,” he points out.

Amid the negativity around, Sikandar found solace in his step-father Anupam Kher and the two spent a lot of time together in the last few months. The duo also shared heartfelt posts for one another on social media reminiscing the good times they spent together in the past 8 months. 
View this post on Instagram

Your post has taken me by surprise Dad... it’s quarter to six in the morning and I’ve just woken up. Yes I do miss you and I have a feeling I’ll miss you even more when I’m back and have an empty house to greet me... You make our house a home. Towards the latter half I enjoyed waking up before you, but honestly would sit in the living room twiddling my thumbs waiting for you to wake up so that we could have the morning together. The other day I posted about a school in Bandra (St.Joseph’s I think) that’s kept a community fridge outside their premises for people who need food, and wrote that this pandemic, even though devastating, has given us humans some great things.. goodness and kindness, that I believe we all have within us.. and here it has also given me a wonderful gift.. a gift that brought a father and son a little closer. When people ask me how my lockdown was, I can safely say that it was a cakewalk... of course because we’re lucky to have a home and food and help for which you have worked so many years to build for us, and continue to do so... but also for the laughter and the ‘too cool for school’ attitude that you have, keeping things light and peaceful (most of the time 😉). May you have a safe and fruitful trip back to New York where you continue to make India proud. This is for the young boy from Simla, who ran away from home to chase his dream, and in the wake helped others realise theirs too.. Always stay cool. I love you. Oh and don’t forget..."Hang Loose" 💥🔥 @anupampkher #Father #Actor #FamilyMan #Lockdown and #Dreams #Love and #Kindness #AnupamKher #Son #India #KherSaab

A post shared by MyselfSikandarThisSide (@sikandarkher) on

“Spending a lot of time with somebody during the lockdown is not easy. He’s a real cool guy to be with, and I had great fun with him. And he has a great sense of humour. In situations like this you need to keep it light. It was already very hectic and heavy and we decided to keep it easy at home,” adds the actor, who celebrated his birthday on October 31.

Other than being a great father, Sikandar also looks up to Anupam as a professional. “He’s somebody who likes pushing himself and keeps working. He can’t sit and in one place and he is very inspiring for sure,” the actor concludes.

