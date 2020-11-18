Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi compares Kavita Kaushik to Sidharth Shukla, calls Pavitra’s outburst ‘joke of the season’

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has been keenly following the developments of Bigg Boss 14 and tweeting about them. She shared a video of Pavitra Punia’s outburst in Tuesday’s episode and called it ‘joke of the season’.

Pavitra claimed that Kavita Kaushik does not respect the Bigg Boss house and trophy and demanded that she be thrown out. “Yeh hell house hai toh madam aap iss ghar mein kar kya rahi ho? Saamaan baandho aur nikal lo (If this is a hell house, then what are you doing here, madam? Pack your bags and get out). Bigg Boss, I need the answer now. You owe me an answer now. Nahi toh main apna saamaan baandhungi aur main yahaan se niklungi (Otherwise I will pack my bags and leave),” she said, adding that Bigg Boss should at least respect the house and castigate those who don’t.

Kamya shared a video of Pavitra’s outburst on Twitter and wrote, “Meanwhile joke of the season. madam #PavitraPunia thinks bigboss owe her an explaination. Warna woh apna samaan baandh kar nikal jayengi (Otherwise she will pack her bags and leave). #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

Meanwhile joke of the season 🤣🤣🤣 madam #PavitraPunia thinks bigboss owe her an explaination 🤣 Warna woh apna samaan baandh kar nikal jayengi 🤣🤣 #BB14 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/9r5TjjYTtH — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

In a series of tweets, Kamya also came out in support of Kavita and compared her to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. “Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur #SidharthShukIa ek taraf..!!! Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha (I am reminded of the previous season, where the entire house was against Sidharth Shukla and how he was provoked time and again) #staystrongkavitakaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak,” she wrote.

Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur #SidharthShukIa ek taraf..!!! Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha #staystrongkavitakaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

Another tweet, which seemed to be directed at Eijaz Khan, read, “Bathroom kya ghar ke harr kone meh jaa jaakar kaun rota hai yeh sabne dekha hai (Not just the bathroom, everyone has seen who goes and cries in every corner of the house)..!!! Stop provoking!!! This is what u always do! Stop Provoking! #StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak.”

Bathroom kya ghar ke harr kone meh jaa jaakar kaun rota hai yeh sabne dekha hai..!!! Stop provoking!!! This is what u always do! Stop Provoking! #StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV @Iamkavitak — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

On Tuesday night’s episode, Kavita voiced her displeasure with her ‘negative’ portrayal on the show. She said that even host Salman Khan is ‘not interested’ in listening to her side or understanding her, as he has formed a judgment on the basis of the one hour of content that is aired out of 24 hours.

