Game of Thrones stars bid an emotional goodbye to the show in special behind-the-scenes videos. Watch here

HBO has shared several new featurettes to build the anticipation around the upcoming and final season of their hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. In the video series, titled The Cast Remembers, stars of the show talk about their journey though the eight season, most special day on the sets, the actor they loved to work with the most and more.

One 10-minute video begins with Peter Dinklage who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show. He said he wasn’t too interested early on about working on a fantasy show. Dinklage has previously been a part of The Chronicles of Narnia. However, Rory McCain, who plays The Hound, said he thought that the show is amazing and could really kick off.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner goofing around on the sets of season 7.

The cast then talked about their first days on the the set. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, said she had to ride a horse in her very first scene. She said she would keep falling off her horse on what was her first job ever. “Jesus. This was like my first day on the job and they stuck me on a fu**ing horse. I was falling off the horse trying to act still,” she said.

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, talked about how she saw the young kids grow up in front of her eyes. “I remember everybody clear. I remember baby Sophie (Turner) and baby Maisie (Williams) and baby Isaac (Hampstead-Wright). And now they are, you know, out there. Full grown,” she said.

Iain Glen and Emilia Clarke share a laugh.

They were then asked about the most shocking scenes they watched on the show. Sophie picked Ned Stark’s beheading while Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, chose his own death. Isaac said Hodor’s death shocked him the most and Rory said he was devastated after the Red Wedding.

The stars also picked out their favourite co-actors from the show. Kit chose Rose Leslie as his favourite. An obvious choice considering the two ended up getting married in real life after the show. Emilia said Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont on the show, is her ‘best buddy’.

Watch the full videos here:

Game of Thrones season 8 returns on April 14. The season will have six episodes of 60-90 minutes runtime.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 20:46 IST