Game of Thrones: Jon Snow to end up on Iron Throne and Cersei Lannister to die first, vote HT readers

The results from Hindustan Times’ Game of Thrones poll are in and one thing is for certain: Ghost doesn’t have as many fans as we had previously hoped. Jon Snow’s loyal, pet direwolf got a cold shoulder from the show’s fans, who voted to save everyone but him.

We asked the show’s fans to vote for the one character that want to keep alive at all costs in the upcoming and final season. The options were Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Ghost. Even though everyone hates it when dogs (or direwolves) die in movies or television, the same sentiment did not reflect in the vote results. Ghost got the least votes at just 12%.

The wordly and wise Tyrion stood in the third place with 24% votes. Quite a misinformed decision, considering how he is the only one in the entire lot who has any idea about what it takes to actually rule a kingdom.

Friendly neighbourhood assassin, Arya Stark took the second spot with 28% votes. However, some didn’t agree with the votes in her favour. “OMG why Arya. She has no important role so far,” wrote a Twitter user.

Which #GameOfThrones character should stay alive at all costs? — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) April 4, 2019

Jon Snow won the race with 36% votes in his favour. The chances of him dying are significantly less considering he has died once before in season 5. His death was a huge shock to the fans, who could finally breathe a sigh of relief when Melisandre brought him back to life in season 6.

We also asked GOT fans the character that should die first on the show. The options were Cersei Lannister, Baelon Greyioy, Night King and Melisandre. For her one good deed in season 6, people are still being kind to Melisandre. She got the least votes at just 11%. Just a reminder, she got Stannis to burn his perfectly innocent daughter on a stake.

Which #GameOfThrones character deserves to die first? — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) April 4, 2019

Baelon Greyjoy stood in the second spot with 29% votes. Maybe people just want to get rid of him just because they find his story arc exceedingly annoying. He is not the kind of evil that we have all come to expect from Cersei.

Our poll winner, Cersei got 38% votes. After throwing Bran off the tower, plotting multiple murders, burning a whole religion to the ground, egging on her vicious son, torturing a nun and making a woman watch her daughter die, Cersei does kind of deserve it.

In our final poll, we asked viewers who they wanted to see on the Iron Throne. Even with her growing popularity, Sansa Stark could manage only 13% votes. Sure, she has come a long way but there is still a lot that she needs to learn before she is suitable to rule an entire kingdom.

Who should be on the Iron Throne? #GameOfThrones — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) April 3, 2019

The show’s one true heroine, Daenerys Targaryen also stood in the third spot. She got just 18% votes, which leads us to believe that maybe people still see a bit of her father, Mad King Aerys Targaryen in her. She is impulsive and doesn’t always trust good counsel.

In he second place was Tyrion Lannister with 20% votes and the one who won the polls by 49% majority was Jon Snow. Over the years, he has proven himself as the brave and righteous King in the North, one who deserves to rule the kingdom or better yet, introduce the democratic system in Westeros. It’s time.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on April 14.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 15:35 IST