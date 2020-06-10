e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath bakes cake for Mika Singh on his birthday, watch videos from midnight surprise

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath bakes cake for Mika Singh on his birthday, watch videos from midnight surprise

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath surprised Mika Singh on his birthday with a homemade cake. Watch videos of the midnight celebration here.

tv Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh are close friends and neighbours.
Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh are close friends and neighbours.
         

As singer Mika Singh turned a year older, comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath surprised him at midnight. The couple reached his residence with a specially made chocolate cake. Kapil took to his Instagram stories to share videos of Mika cutting the cake as he and Ginni sing Happy Birthday for him.

“Lo ji, yeh pyaara cake saadi Ginni bhabhi ne banaya (Ginni bhabhi made this lovely cake), so thank you so much, bhabhiji, for such a beautiful cake,” the singer says in one video. In another video, he is seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake, as the comedian and his wife sing for him.

Kapil and Mika are not just good friends but also neighbours. Sharing the video on his own Instagram stories, the singer wrote, “Love you brother.” In another Instagram story, he said that the cake baked by Ginni was ‘delicious’.

 

 

During the lockdown, Mika released a new single titled Quarantine Love. The song was a mashup of two Bollywood classics - Bade Achche Lagte Hai and Kehna Hai Kehna Hai - and featured his neighbour and television actor Chahatt Khanna in the music video.

In the video, Mika and Chahatt played a couple keeping the romance alive during the lockdown, with sweet gestures including breakfast in bed and dressing up for date nights.

Kapil, meanwhile, has been quarantining with Ginni and their daughter Anayra after new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that ‘time passes quickly when you have a child at home’.

“I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different,” he had said.

