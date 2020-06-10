Sonam Kapoor missing from Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday post for her, fans reply with hilarious Mr India memes

bollywood

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:14 IST

Shatrughan Sinha made a huge gaffe as he wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with a group photo from her wedding reception. The goof-up? She was nowhere to be seen in the picture shared by him on Twitter.

Even though Shatrughan realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, netizens had already managed to take screenshots by then. Twitter users had a field day, sharing jokes and memes and making references to Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 hit Mr India, in which Anil Kapoor possesses a watch that makes him invisible to the naked eye.

Here are some of the jokes and memes shared online:

Now We Know Why Sonam Wasn't Visible. Look At Her Hand. Is That Mr. India's Band ?https://t.co/4j1mq6Skv0 pic.twitter.com/4Uav5xhCcm — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 9, 2020

sonam ko iss photo mein dhundhna pic.twitter.com/nQ81QIRaRf — Rahul ☮️🕊️ (@BeingTrickyy) June 9, 2020

I can see Sonam Kapoor in this picture as much as I see Shatrughan Sinha in politics. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 9, 2020

problem solved - pic.twitter.com/YK3K6VTe9I — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 9, 2020

So this confirms that Sonam Kapoor will be the protagonist in the sequel of Mr. India — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2020

sonam kapoor after seeing this pic.twitter.com/z0MqGQlCTy — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 9, 2020

Sonam, who spent most of the lockdown in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws, travelled to Mumbai to be with her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. She took to Instagram to share sneak peeks of her midnight celebration, with a room full of balloons, multiple cakes and her loved ones.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of Sonam’s friends could not make it to her birthday celebrations. Anand made up for it by photoshopping all her closest friends and family members into a special image.

Sharing it on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Thanks for coming together for this my friends/fam/team.. I love you all. Also thanks my darling @anandahuja for putting this together.. you’re the best in the whole wide world.. @neeha7 thank you for helping anand and giving me you unconditional support and love. I’m too blessed to be surrounded by the most amazing people. I love you all. You know who you are. This has been the most awesome day ever.”

The actor also gave a shout-out to her husband in another post and wrote, “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

