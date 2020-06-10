Gul Panag gives fans food for thought with throwback beach pic in favourite swimsuit. See here

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:07 IST

Actor Gul Panag has shared a throwback picture from a recent vacation, but also left her fans with some food for thought. Taking to Instagram, Gul shared a picture of herself at the beach, along with her son, Nihal.

The picture shows the actor, wearing her favourite swimsuit, gazing into the distance. She wrote in her caption, “The question to ask is, what world are we leaving behind for our children? All the answers flow from there.” The actor was perhaps making a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has shattered global economies and left thousands dead.

The post has been ‘liked’ over 15000 times. “I guess a chaotic and violent world,” one person answered her in the comments section. “OMG. Such a cute picture,” wrote another.

Interestingly, Gul wore the same swimsuit to the Maldives in 1999 and in 2019. She pointed this out in an Instagram post last year. Sharing side-by-side pictures, she wrote, “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.”

At the onset of the coronavirus lockdown, Gul had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We (my husband and I) come from three generations of Armed Forces, so we understand that duty is above everything else. Earlier, the frontiers were manned by soldiers. Today, we have new frontiers, and new custodians of our security and those are the police, those who have to fly planes or drive essential services that cater to the basic transport, medics, chemists, grocery store owners, the garbage collector... these are our new soldiers.”

The actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Paatal Lok, in which she played the long-suffering wife of actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s Inspector Hathi Ram Choudhary. She was also seen in Amazon’s The Family Man, in which she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

