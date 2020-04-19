e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha says Rs 25 crore remark not a dig at Akshay Kumar, praises actor for his generosity

Shatrughan Sinha says Rs 25 crore remark not a dig at Akshay Kumar, praises actor for his generosity

Shatrughan Sinha said that he would never taunt Akshay Kumar, as he was a close family friend who is an ‘example for all’.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shatrughan Sinha did not have Akshay Kumar in mind when he said that it was tasteless to publicise charity.
Shatrughan Sinha did not have Akshay Kumar in mind when he said that it was tasteless to publicise charity.
         

Shatrughan Sinha has clarified that he was not taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar when he slammed celebrities for publicising their donations during the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview, he lauded the star’s generous nature and called him “an example to all of us”.

“When I made that statement, I didn’t have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs 25 crore for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially,” Shatrughan told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

In fact, Shatrughan showered praise on Akshay for setting an example for everyone by giving back to society. “He is constantly tapping into his stardom to do good for the needy and the underprivileged. Whenever there is a cause, he’s always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us,” the veteran actor-turned-politician said.

Earlier, Shatrughan told Bollywood Hungama that it was “downright offensive and demoralising to hear someone has contributed Rs 25 crore” and said that humanitarian acts should not be publicised. He went on to say that showbiz was being slowly replaced by “show-off biz”.

Fans were quick to assume that the comment was directed at Akshay, who has contributed Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

Also see | Tiger Shroff was shirtless in minus 7 degree cold, with storm fans blowing: Watch Baaghi 3 climax BTS video

Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha seems to believe in the same idea of keeping charitable gestures under the radar. After several Bollywood stars announced their contributions to PM-Cares fund and other coronavirus relief funds, she was trolled for not doing so.

“Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference),” she hit out at trolls on Twitter.

