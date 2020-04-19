When Karan Johar revealed Kajol’s massive crush on Akshay Kumar, joked ‘we didn’t get Akshay but found each other’

bollywood

Stories from film industry and about stars are always fresh. Legendary friendships, great betrayals, affairs and hilarious on-the-sets incidents have regaled Bollywood fans for ages. Here’s another story from the 90s era about besties Karan Johar and Kajol and how she has a huge crush on Akshay Kumar.

On a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai in 1991, Kajol made Karan’s life miserable as the two of them set out to seek her crush, Akshay.

Speaking about the incident, Karan told Kapil Sharma in Hindi, “Poorey premire mein woh Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh rahi thi aur main unka sahara ban gaya. Secretly, main bhi shayad Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh raha tha. Hum chal pade; Akshay Kumar toh nahin mile, hum ek doosre ko mil gaye (All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other).

It may be recalled that Karan and Kajol are the closest of friends in Bollywood. Kajol has worked in some of the biggest blockbusters in Karan’s career including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan.

In the same interview, Karan revealed how their friendship actually took off; the beginning, it seems, was anything but auspicious. Speaking about it, Karan told Kapil that they met for the first time when she was about 15 years old, and he was 17. It was at a ‘filmy’ party where Kajol was present with her mother Tanuja that Karan was also attending. He mentioned how she had not taken a liking for him the first time and had laughed for ‘half an hour’ at his choice of clothes.

It so happened that since it was a film party, he decided to come in a three-piece suit; this when the event was happening at a discothèque. That is what had triggered the uncontrollable laughter bout in Kajol. Karan said, “Hansi thi paagalon ki tarah. Main three-piece suit mein tha; mujher laga filmy party hai toh sajdhaj ke jaana banta hai. Tanu aunty, joh inki mother hain, hum family friends hain - papa aur mummy, Tanu aunty ko saalon se jaate hain - unhone introduce kiya ‘arre yeh Karan hai, Yash and Hiroo ka beta aur yeh Kajol hai’. Toh usne mujhe dekh kar mujhe upar niche dekha aur woh hans ne lag gayi. Maine dekh liya ke hans rahi hai mere upar. Main kaha ‘chalo hai, hans rahi hai toh main kya kar sakta hoon’. Toh Tanu aunty ne kaha ‘Why don’t you all go and dance?’ Ab, main apna dance karne lagaa, cool style mein, aur yeh bas has hi rahi thii. 5 minute, 10 minute.... aadha ghanta kaun hasta hai kisi aur ke upar? (He mentioned how they had met for the first time as teenagers at the film party and how Tanuja, Kajol’s mother had introduced them to each other and asked them to dance together. He mentioned how even at the very first instance, Kajol had laughed at his dressing sense {he was in a three-piece suit).”

Kajol and Karan had a massive fallout during the release of Shivaay (Ajay Devgn’s production) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. However, childhood friends couldn’t have stayed apart for long and in 2017, after the birth of Karan’s twins -- Yash and Roohi -- they patched up.

