Kareena Kapoor explains what makes her more ‘human’ now: ‘Not travelling from London to Mumbai every week’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:14 IST

With her Instagram handle just a few weeks old, Kareena Kapoor Khan has already been crowned the queen of captions. On Saturday, she shared a selfie and some hilarious info about the pimple on her face.

The picture was clicked when her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were busy painting the walls of their balcony. She made a funny face for the camera, in stark contrast to her usual, all-glam pout. One can even see a zit on her cheek. “Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing #HugeMess,” she captioned her post.

Television actor Karan Wahi exclaimed how even Bebo could also be human and relatable at times. “Ur Human too #faints Phewwwww,” he wrote. Kareena replied, “It’s cause I am not travelling from London to Mumbai every week.”

Kareena was poking fun at her regular trips to London with her friends and family. Last year, she spent many months in London with Saif and Taimur. Her sister Karisma and Saif’s sister Soha also paid them a visit with their families.

Other than Karan, even Ranveer Singh left some laughing emojis on her post and friend Amrita Arora said, “Captions are lit bro.” But with or without the zit, Kareena’s fans still praised her beauty. “You are so beautiful,” wrote one. “We still love you,” wrote another.

Kareena has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on Instagram. On Friday, the actor was seen binge-watching Four More Shots Please with her girl gang but at a social distance - with Amazon’s plug in feature that allows you to watch a series with fans.

