Nach Baliye 9: Muskaan Kataria alleges Faisal Khan cheated on her twice, Sneh Wagh dismisses affair claim
Muskaan Kataria has now alleged that Faisal Khan cheated on her twice, even as his Chandragupta Maurya co-star Sneh Wagh has dismissed claims that she is in a relationship with him. Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:24 IST
Days after her former boyfriend Faisal Khan refuted claims that he cheated on her, actor and Nach Baliye 9 ex-contestant Muskaan Kataria has now alleged that Faisal cheated on her twice. She also said that Faisal was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.
Muskaan told Bombay Times in an interview, “Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him. If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”
She also blamed Faisal’s Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh and said, “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him, but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. Even the messages sent to him by my parents, enquiring about his health, did not elicit a response. I think he distanced himself from me when he realised that he won’t be able to continue on Nach Baliye, and I was of no use to him. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye. She was with him throughout at the hospital when I should have been the one by his side. I found it awkward, but decided not to create a scene because of his condition.”
She also said that Faisal did not spend much time with her: “We were cosy on the show, but Faisal hardly spent time with me. He would turn up late for rehearsals, though he packed up by 9 or 10 pm from Chandragupta Maurya. I learnt that he was spending time with his co-actor from the show, after pack-up.”
Muskaan refused to name the girl but rumours suggest that Sneh Wagh is the one she suspects. “There is nothing to say,” the actor told a website, “Can’t I have friends in my life? Faisal is not just a friend, but a family friend today. I don’t know this lady at all. I have been in the industry since years to understand that publicity stunts won’t take us anywhere, but hard work and passion will. I have never shied away from talking about my personal life. I have stood by my friends through thick and thin and that’s how it is with Faisal. What’s the big deal about it? I don’t understand why someone is seeking publicity using my name. Yeh toh begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaana wala case ho gaya hai. I have no role in their relationship or split.”
Earlier, reacting to the allegations of closeness with Sneh, Faisal had said, “Sneha and I are thick friends and there is nothing more to it. In fact, Sneha and my other co-actor Tarun Khanna helped me come out of my difficult phase.”
