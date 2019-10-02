Nach Baliye 9: Muskaan Kataria alleges Faisal Khan cheated on her twice, Sneh Wagh dismisses affair claim

tv

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:24 IST

Days after her former boyfriend Faisal Khan refuted claims that he cheated on her, actor and Nach Baliye 9 ex-contestant Muskaan Kataria has now alleged that Faisal cheated on her twice. She also said that Faisal was in relationship with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star.

Muskaan told Bombay Times in an interview, “Faisal first cheated on me nine months ago, a year after we started dating. She was a friend of his, and I caught him after I saw his chat conversations. He apologised to me profusely and I decided to give our relationship a second chance, as I truly loved him. If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

She also blamed Faisal’s Chandragupta Maurya co-actor Sneha Wagh and said, “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him, but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. Even the messages sent to him by my parents, enquiring about his health, did not elicit a response. I think he distanced himself from me when he realised that he won’t be able to continue on Nach Baliye, and I was of no use to him. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye. She was with him throughout at the hospital when I should have been the one by his side. I found it awkward, but decided not to create a scene because of his condition.”

Also read: Laal Kaptaan chapter three trailer: Saif Ali Khan demands blood as he challenges death itself. Watch

She also said that Faisal did not spend much time with her: “We were cosy on the show, but Faisal hardly spent time with me. He would turn up late for rehearsals, though he packed up by 9 or 10 pm from Chandragupta Maurya. I learnt that he was spending time with his co-actor from the show, after pack-up.”

Muskaan refused to name the girl but rumours suggest that Sneh Wagh is the one she suspects. “There is nothing to say,” the actor told a website, “Can’t I have friends in my life? Faisal is not just a friend, but a family friend today. I don’t know this lady at all. I have been in the industry since years to understand that publicity stunts won’t take us anywhere, but hard work and passion will. I have never shied away from talking about my personal life. I have stood by my friends through thick and thin and that’s how it is with Faisal. What’s the big deal about it? I don’t understand why someone is seeking publicity using my name. Yeh toh begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaana wala case ho gaya hai. I have no role in their relationship or split.”

Earlier, reacting to the allegations of closeness with Sneh, Faisal had said, “Sneha and I are thick friends and there is nothing more to it. In fact, Sneha and my other co-actor Tarun Khanna helped me come out of my difficult phase.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 11:23 IST