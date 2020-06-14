‘Not fair my baby’: Ekta Kapoor shattered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, revisits how his smile won her over

tv

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shocked his fans and his mentor Ekta Kapoor who launched the actor in the television industry. Sushant had played the second male lead in her 2008 show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, post which he was given the lead role in another of her shows, Pavitra Rishta. The show served as a launchpad for Sushant who after playing the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta for three years, moved to films after becoming a household name.

Sushant was pursuing engineering at Delhi Technical University when he was drawn towards dance and acting. He dropped out and moved to Mumbai to join Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group where the casting team of Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms spotted him during a play and asked him to audition for the role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Ekta was heartbroken on hearing the news of his suspected suicide. She shared the screenshot of their recent chat on Instagram and wrote, “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

Earlier this month, Ekta had shared how the channel believed that Sushant didn’t look the part for the role of Manav but she convinced them that he would surely win the hearts of the audience with his smile. She wrote, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant had acknowledged her post in the comments section and wrote, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am.” Ekta responded to his comment saying, “sushiiiii lobeeee u,” with several heart emojis.

