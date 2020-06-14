Sushant Singh Rajput dies: PM Modi, Bollywood mourn actor; crowd of fans gathers outside his home

bollywood

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:33 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at 34. As per the Mumbai Police, the actor hanged himself at his Bandra residence. Bollywood celebrities and Sushant’s friends mourned his demise.

Sushant had dropped out of engineering to pursue acting as a career and honed his acting skills at Barry John Acting School. He rose to fame with television show Pavitra Rishta and he had found his break in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che! Later, he acted in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story- a biographical film on the former Indian cricket captain.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34

On Sunday, Dattatreya Bargude, assistant commissioner of police confirmed his death, and said that no ‘note’ was found from his residence.

Celebs fume over Sushant’s pictures being shared online

Bollywood celebs are furious at pictures of Sushant being circulated online and shown on television news. Vikrant Massey tweeted, “Can you please f**king stop this ridiculous thing you call journalism??? You make me sick in the gut...You’re actually showing pictures of #sushant lying dead in his bed?” Farah Khan tweeted, “My friend #SushantSinghRajput has died tragically at a very young age!! STOP Circulating pictures of his death! This is a tragedy NOT entertainment!! Is this the world we live in now??!”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s best works

Sushant Singh Rajput delivered his biggest hit, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore last year, less than a year before his untimely death on Sunday. Check out a list of his best works here.

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Sushant

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

“He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking,” Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet.

Kejriwal offers condolences

“The tragic and shocking death of India’s rising star #SushantSinghRajput has left millions of his fans devastated. The masterly performances of his film and TV career will forever be remembered. May his friends and family have the strength to cope with this loss. RIP,” wrote Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Karan Johar tweets about Sushant

Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in touch with Sushant. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling,” he wrote.

Anushka Sharma tweets condolences

Sushant’s PK co-star Anushka Sharma tweeted her condolences. “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace,” she wrote. “At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve,” she added in another tweet.

Police takes actor’s mortal remains for post-mortem

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains taken in an ambulance. ( HT photo/Anshuman Poyrekar )

The Mumbai police took mortal remains of Sushant in an ambulance for postmortem from his residence at Bandra in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli tweets about Sushant’s death

“Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends,” wrote Virat Kohli in a tweet.

PM offers condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on Sushant’s death. “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a tweet.

Fans gather outside actor’s home

A crowd of fans was seen outside Sushant’s home on Sunday late afternoon. NDTV journalist Rohit Khilnani tweeted the picture.

Heartbreaking for everyone am sure to report something as tragic as this! #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/MsO1BIBUzP — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) June 14, 2020

Ekta Kapoor expresses shock

Film and television producer, who gave Sushant his big break on TV, shared a comment he shared on his one week ago. “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby,” she wrote.

Sushant’s last Instagram post

Earlier this month, the actor had shared a post dedicated to his late mother on Instagram. Sushant had shared a black and white collage of his picture and that of his mother’s on June 3 and wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

Read more here.

Akshay Kumar expresses condolences

Akshay Kumar wrote in a tweet, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more