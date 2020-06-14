e-paper
Home / TV / RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Rashami Desai to Hina Khan, TV industry mourns ‘personal loss’

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Rashami Desai to Hina Khan, TV industry mourns ‘personal loss’

The television industry was shocked by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

tv Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name with the popular show Pavitra Rishta.
Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name with the popular show Pavitra Rishta.
         

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. DCP Pranay Ashok, the spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said in a statement that the police are investigating and have not found any suicide note yet.

Sushant, who started his acting career with a supporting role in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, shot to fame with the serial Pavitra Rishta. In 2013, he made a successful transition to films with the critically and commercially successful Kai Po Che!

Many from the television industry condoled Sushant’s demise. In an emotional Instagram post, Rashami Desai called it a ‘personal loss’. She wrote, “Sush!! Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it’s a personal loss. #RipSushant.”

 

Krystle D’Souza said that Sushant had always been protective of her, and wished that she could be there for him as well. “Since 2008 you protected me like your own. I wish I could do the same,” she wrote.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave him his first break on television, had showered praise on him in an Instagram post just a week ago. She shared a screenshot of his comment on the post and wrote, “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

 

 

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Urvashi Dholakia called him ‘one of our own’ and wrote, “He was one of our own! I’m shocked , shattered and mum beyond words! Gone too soon! Such a young and bright guy.. #SushantSinghRajput.” Hina Khan wrote, “I am in disbelief.. This can’t be true,” followed by a heartbroken emoji.

Rohit Roy tweeted, “Who would have thought that behind that cherubic smile that could warm the coldest hearts lay a troubled soul.. RIP my friend. Don’t have words to express my grief.. sad, shocking, unbelievable #gonetoosoon #numb.”

 

 

 

 

Sunil Grover was shocked by the news and felt ‘awkward’ to write ‘RIP Sushant’. “Tragic. Sad. Feel awkward to even write this... RIP Sushant. Oh God,” he tweeted.

