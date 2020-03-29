Shehnaaz Gill calls Mujhse Shaadi Karoge a ‘big mistake’, says ‘couldn’t connect with any of the boys’

tv

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, who came into limelight with Bigg Boss 13 and immediately went on to participate in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has now said that the wedding reality show was a “big mistake”, admitting that she could not connect with any of the contestants wooing her on the show.

Shehnaaz told Times of India in an interview, “Yes, I feel doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a big mistake. I took a wrong decision and shouldn’t have done the show, but when I was signing the contract I did not think much and there were so many things happening in my life at that time. Also, I was very new to these concepts so I did not get into too many details. Later, I realised I was not happy in the show and couldn’t connect with any of the boys.” The swayamvar-themed show had Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for life partners for themselves.

“Yes, everyone was unhappy when I signed the contract and agreed to do the show. In fact, even I was upset with myself that I said yes to the show and I soon realised it was a big mistake,” she added. The show was low on ratings and ended abruptly due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Earlier, winner of the show Aanchal Khurana had also claimed that Shehnaaz was not interested in the contestants because of her feelings for Sidharth Shukla. “Basically, Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were fond of Ankita but Paras was not feeling any connection with her. And this brother-sister duo were forcing her on Paras by naming her Ankita Chhabra and all. Tum khud Shukla ke chakar mein baithe hue ho, tumhare liye jo andar ladke aaye hai, tumhe unme koi interest nahi hai, tumhara poora interest Paras ko Ankita ke saath fit karne mein hai (You are fixated on Sidharth Shukla and you have no interest in the men who are here for you),” Aanchal had said.

Meanwhile, Devoleena was trolled for her response to Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s music video Bhula Dunga. She had said the two had no chemistry.

I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 https://t.co/EVIKoVMGV1 means Zero.period🥰 https://t.co/5e9BJSWezD — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

Responding to the trolls, Devoleena tweeted, “I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 chemistry.Zero means Zero.period.”

Bhaiya aap de rahe hai toh hum footage le rahe hai..Aap se hi toh humein footage milta hai..nahi toh hum kahan aap kahan..kher chodiye..isska reply main pehle de chuki hoon..iss msg k 2din baad confirmed hua tha typhoid..and typhoid paani se hota hai jale hue paratha se nahi☺️☺️ https://t.co/yZ9sb1gL80 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

Another user tweeted to her, “Are Didi app jab tak Sidharth Shukla ke nam pe footage logi .Rehne do Sidharth ko akele . Thanks for reply by the way . #Devoleena #SidharthShukla #BhulaDunga Or iska BHI jwab dedo.” Devoleena was quick to respond with, “Bhaiya aap de rahe hai toh hum footage le rahe hai..Aap se hi toh humein footage milta hai..nahi toh hum kahan aap kahan..kher chodiye..isska reply main pehle de chuki hoon..iss msg k 2din baad confirmed hua tha typhoid..and typhoid paani se hota hai jale hue paratha se nahi.”

