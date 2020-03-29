Gutthi meets Dr Mashoor Gulati: There’s a reunion of Sunil Grover’s various avatars during lockdown. See pic

tv

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:38 IST

Comedian Sunil Grover seems to believe an artist can keep his fans entertained no matter what. On Sunday, the actor took to social media to share a picture of himself in his many avatars on the popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show with an important message.

Sharing the picture, he simply wrote: “Times have changed”, while tagging ace photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the picture, Sunil is dressed in his popular avatars -- Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi (girl in red ribbons) among others -- but with masks on.

What is universally accepted is that Sunil is a hit playing female characters on television. The actor has himself accepted that he does so. In January this year, speaking at an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation, he had told IANS, “It is way easier (connecting with women) for me than connecting with men. That’s why I become a lady on TV. I have played so many characters of women. I just love becoming a woman.”

He had added how many other actors such as Krushna Abhishek, Gaurav Gera and Ali Asgar were also playing female characters and doing a good job of it. He was asked that television now has a number female comedians and hence wasn’t it time for the funnymen to stop playing women? In reply, he said, “I think female actors should also play male characters. As long as people are laughing, doing it gracefully and nicely.... For me, it’s not about a male or female. For me, it’s a character and it happens to be a female. I think I love playing that character. So I think I should do more of it,” said the comedian.

Sunil starred in 2019 film Bharat with Salman Khan. Speaking about the experience, he had told DNA, “I had the pressure of sharing the screen space with Salman sir. So, I had to gel with the story and character. It’s a Salman Khan film. All those people coming to watch him should feel that I belong to the world that he’s created. And now, I feel the attempt was successful. Also, I completely followed director Ali Abbas Zafar’s vision. He was clear about the script. Sometimes, Salman sir would provide suggestions to improvise and he would give cues, so he also helped me with various things.”

(With IANS inputs)

