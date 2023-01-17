Home / World News / Royal family to hold ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry before…: What a report says

Royal family to hold 'peace talks' with Prince Harry before…: What a report says

world news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Prince Harry Latest News: On talks with the royal family, Prince Harry had earlier said, “the ball is in their court” for reconciliation.

Prince Harry-Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)
By Mallika Soni

Prince Harry and royal family's relationship is extremely strained as the Duke of Sussex' memoir ‘Spare’ released in which many revelations about various members of the family have been made. Prince Harry also made several claims in the subsequent interviews while promoting the bombshell tell-all which takes aim at Prince William, King Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton.

Ahead of King Charles coronation in May this year, The Sun reported that “the royal family are set to told peace talks with Prince Harry before the king’s coronation” with the hopes of mending fences.

“Royal sources believe peace talks could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the U.S. to meet King Charles and Prince William. One source believes the relationships are ‘fixable’ but are ‘going to take flexibility on all sides'," the report claimed adding, “It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members."

"Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, it added saying, “They have to invite them [Harry and wife Meghan Markle] in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

The coronation is on the same day as the fourth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

On talks with the royal family, Prince Harry had earlier said, “the ball is in their court” for reconciliation.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it," Prince Harry had said in an interview.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
prince harry royal family
