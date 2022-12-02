Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your professional life could be quite rewarding today. You are likely to inspire others through your way of leading a healthy life. However, on the other hand, you may have to face some stressful situations at home. You will need to strike a perfect balance between your personal and professional life. Make your communication stronger and show care towards your loved ones.

Love Focus: Your lover may behave in a manner that could reflect their disappointment towards you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your investments will most likely yield profitable returns today. Businessmen may also finalize a great deal today. Work trip may come up. However, it is advisable to postpone it to next week, if possible. The stars are indicating a strong understanding between you and your spouse. Try to spend quality time with your family members to maintain a harmonious bond with them.

Love Focus: Love marriage is on the cards for some. It is a perfect time to introduce your partner to your parents.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today seems to be a really good day in terms of your domestic relationship. You are most likely going to hear good news from a relative. You may plan a family outing today. However, things seem to be quite challenging on professional front. Stay away from workplace politics. But, on a positive note, you may receive support from your boss. Hence, it is advisable not to lose your calm. Businessmen will continue to make good profits today.

Love Focus: Try to spend quality time with your partner. They may seek time and care from you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your artistic values may earn you recognition today. You are most likely going to be highly admired at your work place. Professional success is on the cards. You may face challenges in maintaining harmonious relations with your family members. You are advisable to be honest with your emotions. Do not fake things else it may create unwanted problems for you. Those planning to invest money, hold it till next month. You may get into conflicts with your siblings with regards to a property matter.

Love Focus: Level of understanding will grow, and you will become more closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your hard work and efforts will most likely fetch you great rewards today. You may even receive a recognition from your business manager. Work trip is also on the cards for you. Entrepreneurs will continue making good profits in their respective businesses. Property- related investments should be kept on hold for another one week. A nutritious diet must be followed to keep away from health issues.

Love Focus: Love birds could get hitched today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today is a lucky day for you. Your investments are going to yield unexpected returns, which will help you pay off your existing debts. Luck will favour all the Virgo sportsmen today. Victory is on the cards. You will be the most appropriate state of mind today. Even, your dream of buying your own house may come true today. However, you may hear not so good news from some of your relatives. It is advisable to keep your calm and stay strong.

Love Focus: Your intimacy and love will bloom today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Chances of gaining profits in your business are quite high today. You will make your parents proud by fulfilling your family commitments. There could also be a celebration at your place. However, changes in the holiday plans are also foreseen. Health issues, if any seem to be resolved. But stars still advise you to focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and try to include some physical activities in your daily routine.

Love Focus: Today, you may enter into the second phase of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your strong financial earnings will help you get off the burden of debts. You seem to be emotionally stable today. Although, there could be some disagreements with colleagues, but you will be able to deal with them. However, your seniors will also notice your hard work. You may even get rewards for your commendable performance later on. Try not to get lured by attractive ventures. Do your own thorough research before investing.

Love Focus: Pack your bags and explore nature with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Chances of getting promoted at work place are quite high today. This will embark a new professional journey for you. Businessmen are likely to strike lucrative deals today, which would earn them good profits. If you have been planning to expand your business, now is the right time. Avoid stretching any disagreements with your spouse as it will only make the family atmosphere tensed.

Love Focus: You may feel that your partner is failing to understand your situation. Try to handle situation with utmost care and respect.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your expenses may increase abruptly and rapidly. Despite having a good financial status, you may face challenges in maintaining a strong bank balance. It is advisable to cut down on unnecessary expenditures for the time being if you don’t wish to face financial crunch later on. But your family appears to be supportive amongst all this. Try to maintain a nutritious diet and focus on your overall health too.

Love Focus: Speak in the language of love that your partner is able to understand and reciprocate.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You seem to motivate others at both workplace and home through your hard work today. Job seekers are likely to finally receive a positive response today. The stars are in full favor of students awaiting confirmation letters from their dream universities. You are going to maintain harmonious relations with your family members. You may also surprisingly catch up with some of your relatives at a family function today.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your partner should be your top-most priority today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Celebration is on the cards. Chances of getting an expected raise are quite high today. You are most likely going to receive client appreciation today. This will be the cherry on the cake. Similarly, you may hear an exciting news from a family member, which could take your excitement to another level. However, you will need to be extra watchful with regards to your health. Get a full-body check up done, if possible.

Love Focus: Try not to let doubt and misunderstanding creep into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

