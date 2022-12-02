Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: A family function on cards

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a high possibility of a family function at home today and you will meet your relatives after years. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it would be a good time for you and your family today. You will be highly energetic throughout the day and this will highly motivate the people around you at home as well as at work. Job seekers are sure to succeed in their interviews today and the job you dream of is not very far away. Students aspiring to study abroad will receive favourable news today. This is because the stars are perfectly aligned and any decision you make today will be beneficial for you and your loved ones. It would be a wise idea to spend some quality time with your partner in the evening.

Aquarius Finance Today

A close relative or a friend would seek financial help from you today. The truth of the matter needs to be verified in order to avoid any unfavourable situation in the coming days. Property-related investments will produce profits today.

Aquarius Family Today

Today is a day for family reunions and you'll see someone you've not seen in years. There is a possibility of a family function at home. You are in for many surprises from your loved ones today, so make sure you dress smart for the celebration.

Aquarius Career Today

It is the most appropriate day to appear for interviews and exams as the results will surely be favourable. Job seekers should be fully confident in their interviews today and there is a high chance that you will succeed in getting the job you desire. Dress in neat formal clothing today.

Aquarius Health Today

It is a pleasant day to start with yoga or some stretching exercises in the morning. This will provide you with sufficient physical and mental strength that will keep you energetic throughout the day. Make sure you take your medicines regularly to remain active and energetic.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You were very busy this week and were unable to provide enough time for your loved one. It is highly possible that your partner is feeling ignored. You should consider planning something special for your partner tonight and this will strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

