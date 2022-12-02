Leo Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Some unexpected news

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You worked really hard this week and met all the targets at work. Daily Astrological Prediction says, a work celebration is likely to be organized today, and you're sure to have a memorable time with your coworkers. There is also a chance of an official tour with your coworkers and you will have a good time outside. As an entrepreneur, you may not receive the expected profits from your investments today. Any property-related investment should be delayed for a week as the stars are not aligned well at the moment. A marriage proposal will result in a positive response for you today. Make sure to eat healthy when you are out. This will help you avoid any unfavourable health conditions and keep you fit for the upcoming days.

Leo Finance Today

You have borrowed a significant amount of money from a relative in the past and it is time to clear all debts. This will ensure your financial security in the future. Investing in the stock market or real estate should be deferred until next week. Make sure to save a portion of your income today.

Leo Family Today

There is a possibility of a family function at home and you may have to face some uninvited guests. It is advisable to stay calm and behave casually with all guests as it is a matter of family reputation. Prefer spending time with people that you like.

Leo Career Today

The past week at work was a hectic one for you. However, you were able to meet all the targets assigned to you by your boss. It will be a true pleasure for you to be appreciated and respected at work today. It is likely that an official event will be held to keep you motivated.

Leo Health Today

It is a pleasant day to start with a short walk with your spouse. This will enhance your relationship and keep you motivated throughout the day. You are physically very confident today and it is a wise idea to try lifting heavy at the gym. You will surprise everyone around you with your endurance today.

Leo Love Life Today

There is a high chance of a marriage proposal being on your way. The good news is that the proposal you receive is from the person you secretly admire. Be sure to accept the news well and prepare for your soon-to-be married life. If you are planning to propose to your loved one, today is the right time to do so. Wishing you luck!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

