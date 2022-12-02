Pisces Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Your career predictions

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will highly impress your customers at work and this will highly impress your seniors today. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you will be able to meet all expectations at work and there is a high chance that you may be considered for a raise. It is time for celebration at your workplace and in your family. You will hear an exciting announcement this afternoon from a family member, and you will be delighted. Even though you will have a pleasant time at work and home, it is vital that you pay extra attention to your health today. Medical reports may make you feel discouraged for a while, but this is only temporary, and as long as you follow your doctor's advice, you will get better.

Pisces Finance Today

Your business will earn average profits today. If you are planning to take a loan from the bank, then it is advisable to delay it until next month when the stars are in your favour. However, an investment in real estate is something you can consider doing today and it will produce significant returns in the future.

Pisces Family Today

You will be delighted by good news from your sibling today. There is a high chance that your family is planning a wedding soon. Make sure to arrange everything well for the function ahead of time.

Pisces Career Today

Your customers will highly be satisfied with your work today. There is a high chance of a promotion or an increment. Your dedication has brought fortunes for your company and there is likely to be an event organized for the success today at office.

Pisces Health Today

You are expecting a medical test result today and the reports may upset you for a while. Make sure to follow your doctor's advice and take the medications on time. Start engaging in a physical activity in the morning and your health will get better soon. Avoid eating junk food.

Pisces Love Life Today

Today you might get into a disagreement with your partner regarding your family planning views. It is advisable to keep calm and give your relationship some time to nurture. It could be too early to plan for a family at the moment. If you are planning to propose someone, then it is advisable to delay until next week and you will not be disappointed with their response.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

