Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Start a new health regime

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will have a wonderful day at work today and there is a high chance of advancing your career. The skillful work you do will greatly impress your boss, and your name will probably be recommended for a promotion that you deserve. Today your business will bring tremendous profits and there is a high chance you will be able to expand your business in the near future. Your smart way of investing will bring favourable returns. In spite of your success at work, your personal life may not unfold as you expected. There is a high chance of receiving some unusual behaviour from your partner that may dishearten you for a short while. The situation will improve over the next few days, as long as you are able to convince your partner with love and care.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today is highly profitable for you in terms of money. There is a high chance of business expansion as the stars are in your favour. However, if you are considering investing in real estate, it is advisable to discuss with your family members before making any final commitments.

Sagittarius Family Today

There is a high chance of you being invited to your relative's place for a function. It is understandable that you are tired from your work today and you may not feel like attending the function. It is advisable, however, to call them up and try to explain your situation to them. Make sure to send your best wishes for the occasion though.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are the center of attraction in your office today. Your smart and skillful work has earned your company profits, making the chances of a promotion or increment at work high. You may take your coworkers out for a treat today.

Sagittarius Health Today

It is a great day to start off with a morning walk. The day is pleasant and a walk in the fresh air will keep you active throughout the day. You may feel tired in the evening due to an office event, but that's understandable and you should get to bed early tonight.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your partner may show you some unusual behavior because you were unable to give them the time and attention they deserve. This could make you feel upset for a while. It would be a helpful idea to talk gently with your partner tonight and try to reassure them that they will get the attention they deserve in the future.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

