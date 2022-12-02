Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Overcome financial obstacles

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Although you are proficient at money management, it has become difficult for you to maintain a sufficient bank balance in recent months, which could lead to some adverse circumstances. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there is a high chance that your bank will remind you of clearing your debts. Sit down with your family and discuss the situation; you will certainly be supported by them. Be sure to learn from feedback and utilize it in a positive way. This will help you avoid any financial challenges in the upcoming days. If you are required to travel to a nearby town for work, that trip will be enough to relieve you mentally. Don't forget to take proper care of your health today and be aware of what you eat.

Capricorn Finance Today

For a while, you have not been able to focus on money management due to family matters. Due to this, you may currently face some challenges since you are unable to maintain a sufficient bank balance. However, it is advisable to seek help from your family members and their suggestions will greatly help you to deal with the situation.

Capricorn Family Today

It is obvious that your family is very supportive of you and has full confidence in your abilities. Today you will receive all the help and support that you need from your parents. Don't forget to provide them with care when they need it.

Capricorn Career Today

You are adequately able to satisfy your clients at work today. However, your company knows your abilities well and expects you to perform even better in the coming days. There is a high chance of an official tour of a nearby town with your coworker.

Capricorn Health Today

You have not been conscious of your diet for a few days and this could lead to minor stomach discomfort in the morning. Make sure to maintain a proper diet and avoid eating junk food. Be careful about what you eat outside today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There is no doubt that introverts are awesome but when it comes to expressing your feelings to your loved ones, you should not hesitate. Your hesitation has created a small gap between you and your partner. However, it is the right time to spend some quality time with your partner and express yourself.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour:Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

